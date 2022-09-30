© 2022 WGCU News
HURRICANE IAN: Health related questions, concerns, information

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT
Hurricane Ian Fort Myers Trailer 6.jpg
Lonnie Garretson cries on Thursday (9/29/2022) upon seeing damage to mobile homes and flooding in Suncoast Estates in North Fort Myers. "This hurts deeply," said Garretson. Garretson has lived in the trailer park community since 1967.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Tips for Insulin Dependent Residents: Insulin-dependent residents that do not have a way to keep the insulin refrigerated should contact their pharmacist. The length of time the insulin will last depends on the manufacturer, and their pharmacist should have the requirements for their insulin.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management for important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.

