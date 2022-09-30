HURRICANE IAN: Health related questions, concerns, information

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Tips for Insulin Dependent Residents: Insulin-dependent residents that do not have a way to keep the insulin refrigerated should contact their pharmacist. The length of time the insulin will last depends on the manufacturer, and their pharmacist should have the requirements for their insulin.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management for important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em , www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty , and www.twitter.com/ccoem .

