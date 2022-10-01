FDLE: Lee County sustains 30 of the 44 confirmed deaths from Hurricane Ian

A report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement placed Lee County at the forefront of deaths from Hurricane Ian with 30 of the 44 confirmed thus far.

Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following autopsy after confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

There are now 44 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below.

Lake – 1; Sarasota – 3; Manatee – 1; Volusia – 5; Collier – 3; Lee – 30; Hendry – 1.

How to take care of you mental health

The FDLE said it would update the report as more deaths are made known.

Four of those deaths have been confirmed on Sanibel by island officials.

Information on the causes for the reported deaths was not available.

Police to potential, looters: get out of jail free card

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.