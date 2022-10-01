© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FDLE: Lee County sustains 30 of the 44 confirmed deaths from Hurricane Ian

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 1, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT
Matlache 04.JPG
Tom James
/
Road split in two at Matlacha Pass after Hurricane Ian

A report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement placed Lee County at the forefront of deaths from Hurricane Ian with 30 of the 44 confirmed thus far.

Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following autopsy after confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

There are now 44 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below.

Lake – 1; Sarasota – 3; Manatee – 1; Volusia – 5; Collier – 3; Lee – 30; Hendry – 1.

How to take care of you mental health

The FDLE said it would update the report as more deaths are made known.

Four of those deaths have been confirmed on Sanibel by island officials.

Information on the causes for the reported deaths was not available.

Police to potential, looters: get out of jail free card

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
WGCU Newshurricane seasonGovernmentFDLEHurricane Ian
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff