Lee County opens multiple Points of Distribution for those needing food and water

Lee County – along with state and federal partners – will begin opening Points of Distribution today for hurricane-impacted residents who need food and water.

The county is coordinating the initial opening of eight PODs throughout the county. Announcements will be made with location information as more PODs are mobilized and opened as supplies become available.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

As PODs open, the county will use its media partners, its Emergency Alert System (which reaches residents’ phones), its website and social media to inform the public of the POD locations. Check www.leegov.com for POD updates or follow @Lee County Government on Facebook,

www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc .

Locations now open:

