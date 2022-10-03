More information on Hurricane Ian deaths in Lee County pushes unofficial state toll to at least 93

The most tragic number in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian is the loss of human life, information that is changing almost multiple times a day.

The most recent data from the Lee County Sheriff's Office added another 12 deaths to the statewide toll of 81 listed as of Sunday night, pushing that number to at least 93.

The official death toll was released late Sunday via an updated report from The Florida District Medical Examiners to the Medical Examiners Commission.

The report was made after the deaths were confirmed by autopsy as storm-related.

The deaths officially attributed to Hurricane Ian and confirmed by the MEC from SWFL counties: Collier – 3; Hendry – 1; Hillsborough – 1; Lake – 1; Lee – 42; Manatee – 2; Sarasota – 3; Volusia – 5.

The deaths listed by Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno Monday are not part of the Sunday report.

The 81 deaths total included 23 deaths listed Sunday by Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. He said the state medical examiners office is in the process of determining the official cause of death.

Charlotte County's deaths had not been listed by the MEC

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.