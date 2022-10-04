Collier schools will open Thursday, with free meals available

The Collier County Public Schools announced on their website that all CCPS sites will reopen Thursday, October 6. Employees should check their District email for further information.

Free breakfast and lunch will be available for all CCPS students through October 31. Existing lunch account balances will not be charged during this period unless the student buys a la carte snack items.

SATs that were postponed from October 1 are rescheduled for Saturday, October 15.

The school district will assess the effect on the academic calendar and will provide an update when it is available.

For more information, go to Collierschools.com.

