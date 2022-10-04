© 2022 WGCU News
Collier schools will open Thursday, with free meals available

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published October 4, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
310929797_414667260852146_8547473114474428403_n.jpg

The Collier County Public Schools announced on their website that all CCPS sites will reopen Thursday, October 6. Employees should check their District email for further information.

Free breakfast and lunch will be available for all CCPS students through October 31. Existing lunch account balances will not be charged during this period unless the student buys a la carte snack items.

SATs that were postponed from October 1 are rescheduled for Saturday, October 15.

The school district will assess the effect on the academic calendar and will provide an update when it is available.

For more information, go to Collierschools.com.

