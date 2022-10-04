Deaths now at least 100 from Hurricane Ian

The death toll in Florida following Hurricane Ian has now reached at least 100.

In a news conference at Fort Myers Beach, Lee County sheriff Carmine Marceno said the death toll in his county is 55. That’s an increase of one from yesterday.

Based on a tally provided by the state and additional calculations by NPR, the number of those killed is 100.

He said there’s still an active search and rescue ongoing in many coastal areas and the death totals may keep rising.

