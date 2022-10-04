HURRICANE IAN: Businesses open and available
Recovery
United Way
- United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties offers a 24-hour helpline for local information and services.
- Phone: 2-1-1 or 239-433-2000
- Website: unitedwaylee.org
- Additional notes:
- United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties, in partnership with the Collaboratory, is asking for the community’s support, not just locally but nationally and globally. The needs are greater than you can imagine, and the resources are limited.
- In collaboration with Lee County Government, FEMA and local partner agencies, our priority right now is short-term, immediate needs. We are asking for monetary donations, which will give United Way the flexibility to properly vet and meet families where they are with what they need. Donated funds give much-needed assistance to the victims of Hurricane Ian so families can purchase new, clean clothes and necessary personal essentials. All donations stay local to provide direct support to communities including Pine Island, Sanibel, Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and throughout Lee County. Visit www.leegov.com/storm and click the red “Donate” button to contribute to the SWFL Emergency Relief Fund.
Sunshine Ace Hardware
- All nine locations in Southwest Florida have reopened:
- Naples - 141 Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) North; (239) 262-2940
- East Naples - 4433 Tamiami Trail East; (239) 775-2150
- Marco Island - 1720 San Marco Road; (239) 642-7444
- Golden Gate - 11673 Collier Blvd.; (239) 455-3400
- Bonita Springs - 9100 Bonita Beach Road; (239) 992-0169
- San Carlos - 18911 Tamiami Trail South; (239) 415-1161
- Port Charlotte - 3035 Tamiami Trail; (941) 627-5558
- Port Charlotte - 912a Kings Highway; (941) 629-4455
- Largo - 1015 W Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33770, (727) 581-5077
- Website: SunshineAce.com
- Additional notes: Stores are receiving truckloads of generators, chainsaws, batteries, bottled water and other supplies throughout the day.
Community Cooperative
- Community Cooperative has established an emergency relief fund to help Southwest Florida recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Community Cooperative has a team ready to prepare and react quickly to natural disasters, ensuring that the community has the resources it needs to recover as quickly and efficiently as possible.
- 3429 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd in Fort Myers
- Phone: 239-332-7687
- Website: communitycooperative.com
- Donate: communitycooperative.com/home/leecountystrong/
- Volunteer: communitycooperative.com/give-help/volunteer/
Fireservice
- 24-Hour Emergency Response Team providing remediation, restoration and remodeling services from Marco Island to Sarasota.
- Phone: 239-936-1033
- Email: info@fireserviceusa.com
- Website: fireserviceusa.com
Global Roofing & Contracting
- A Southwest Florida-based residential roofer with 30 years of experience, providing free, no-obligation roof inspections as well as emergency services, detailed estimates and can meet with insurance adjusters to help customers navigate the insurance claim process.
- Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Phone: 844-611-0745
- Website: goglobalroofing.com
Lloyd Roofing
- Lloyd Roofing specializes in emergency roofing services for commercial and residential buildings.
- Address: 10970 S. Cleveland Ave., Unit 404; Fort Myers, FL 33907
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
- Phone: 239-284-6748
- Website: lloydroofingservices.com
Florida Storm Windows
- Locally owned and operated, Florida Storm Windows is a trusted PGT storm windows, doors and shutters supplier and installer serving Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties.
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday – Friday
- Address: 12581 Metro Parkway, Suite #14, Fort Myers
- Phone: 239-313-7809
- Website: floridastormwindows.com
Raymond Building Supply
- Raymond Building Supply provides a wide range of building materials, including lumber, trusses, garage doors, windows, residentials doors, commercial doors, cabinets, appliances and custom millwork, to residential and commercial customers.
- Hours: 7AM-3:30PM (hours may vary) Monday-Friday
- Locations:
- North Fort Myers: 7751 Bayshore Rd, 239-731-8300
- Naples: 3455 Beck Blvd., 239-348-7272
- North Port: 2233 Murphy Court, 941-429-1212
- Lakeland: 5101 Gateway Blvd., 863-225-9385
- The company’s product showroom, Design Studio by Raymond, is also open in Naples: 990 1st Ave. N., 239-278-1334
- https://www.rbsc.net/
Health
Advocate Radiation Oncology
- Locations open:
- Fort Myers: 15681 New Hampshire Court, 239-437-1977
- Cape Coral, 909 Del Prado Blvd. S., 239-217-8070
- Bonita Springs, 25243 Elementary Way, 239-317-2772
- Bradenton, 5325 State Road 64, 941-220-6263
- Naples, 1775 Davis Blvd., 239-372-2838
- Port Charlotte, 3080 Harbor Blvd., 941-883-2199
- Website: advocatero.com
- Additional notes: The listed cancer treatment centers are open for treatment for both existing and new patients. Locations in West Palm Beach and Tamarac are also available on the East Coast of Florida.
Avow Hospice
- Address: 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples
- Phone: Avow is always open to help. Call 239-261-4404 or toll free 888-484-AVOW (2869) any time to speak to a team member
- Website: avowcares.org
- Donations: In-kind donations are now being accepted at the Avow campus to supply necessities to Avow employees, patients and families. Needs include towels, sheets, air mattresses, pillows, personal hygiene supplies of toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, shampoo, deodorant, wipes, non-perishable food, water, Gatorade, cleaning supplies, trash bags, first aid supplies, batteries, flashlights, battery and cell phone chargers, portable fans, blue tarps, paper towels and toilet paper. Gift cards ($25 denominations best) are also appreciated for gas, grocery, Walmart, and Target. Any support will make a difference. To donate cash, visit avowcares.org.
Elite DNA Behavioral Health
- Elite DNA Behavioral Health, a comprehensive behavioral and mental health care provider, has reopened the following locations:
- Fort Myers – Metro: 4310 Metro Parkway, Suite 205, 239-223-2751
- Port Charlotte: 3191 Harbor Blvd., Suites A-B, 941-883-4518
- Website: EliteDNA.com
Healthcare Network
- Locations:
- Marion E. Fether (MEF), 1454 Madison Ave. W., Immokalee
- FSU College of Medicine and iTech, 1441 Heritage Blvd., Immokalee
- Nichols Community Health Center Golden Gate, 12655 Collier Blvd., Naples
- Children’s Care East (CCE ), 6350 Davis Blvd. #1001, Naples
- Dental Care East (DCE) located in Naples, 1749 Heritage Trl., #801, Naples
- Children’s Care North (CCN), 1265 Creekside Parkway, #208, Naples
- Family Care North (FCN), 1265 Creekside Parkway, #206, Naples
- Family Care iTech (FCIT), 508 North 9th Street, #142, Immokalee
- Total Women’s Care (TWC), 1890 SW Health Pkwy, #203, Naples
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday
- Phone: 239.658.3000 to schedule or make an appointment. Telehealth services are also available.
- Website: https://healthcareswfl.org/
- Donations: Anyone interested in assisting our work is encouraged to make a donation to the Community Outreach Fund. Funds will be used to purchase much-needed supplies, including bottled water, canned goods, personal care items (shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste), baby diapers and adult briefs for our elderly. Visit healthcareswfl.org/donate.
NAMI Collier County
- Sarah Ann Drop-In Center is closed due to damage
- We know one in five people live with mental illnesses daily; with the widespread devastation that has occurred, the stressors and triggers are magnified. If you are feeling overwhelmed and need to speak to some of NAMI’s Peer Operators, call the Wam Line at 800-945-1355 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, or the National Suicide Hotline at 988.
- Donations: https://www.namicollier.org/donate/
SalusCare
- Located at 3763 Evans Avenue Ft. Myers, FL 33901
- Phone: 239.275.3222
- Website: https://www.saluscareflorida.org/
- Hours: Appointments only for MAT clinic at the Evans location
- If you have an appointment scheduled for any time before Oct. 7, it may be rescheduled, unless you have an appointment in the MAT clinic, which is operating on schedule.
Family & Child Services
Better Together
- Better Together, a nonprofit dedicated to families and children, has vetted and background-checked host volunteer families available to provide short term childcare to first responders, essential workers and families in need of getting their children into a safe environment.
- Better Together is partnering with Cape Christian, Mission Church and churches across the state and country to distribute supplies to Southwest Florida families in need. Partners are distributing supplies ranging from tarps, batteries, gas cans, water and non-perishable food to family items including diapers, baby formula and personal hygiene kits.
- Better Together is also working with local employers to find workers to assist with damage. Employers and job seekers can contact Better Together for assistance.
- Needs:
- Volunteers are needed across Southwest Florida and Sarasota to serve as host families and to help deliver resources to families.
- Donations of supplies are also being accepted at Cape Christian, 2110 Chiquita Blvd. S. in Cape Coral.
- Give Help: bettertogetherus.org/give-help
- Get Help: bettertogetherus.org/better-families/apply-for-help
- Donate:
- For individuals: bettertogetherus.org/better-families/mission-of-better-together
- For corporations: bettertogetherus.org/better-families/corporate-giving
Boys & Girls Club of Collier County
- Locations:
- Nichols Club: 7500 Davis Blvd. in Naples
- Phone: 239-325-1700
- Bolch Club: 1155 Roberts Ave. West in Immokalee
- Phone: 239-675-7003
- Nichols Club: 7500 Davis Blvd. in Naples
- Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
- Website: https://bgccc.com/
- Additional notes: Clubs will operate full-day programs until Collier County public schools resume on Thursday. Then, regular after-school programs will resume.
Child Care of Southwest Florida
- Locations:
- The Children’s Garden of LaBelle: 88 S. Main St, LaBelle, FL 33935
- Phone: 863-233-5350
- Reopening Wednesday, Oct. 5
- Hours: 6:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Website: https://ccswfl.org/learning-centers/childrens-garden-labelle/
- The Community Children’s Center: 1260 Wings Way, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
- Phone: 239-464-3929
- Reopening Monday, Oct. 10
- Hours: 6:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Website: https://ccswfl.org/learning-centers/community-childrens-center-lehigh-acres/
- The Children’s Garden of LaBelle: 88 S. Main St, LaBelle, FL 33935
- Additional Notes: Priority will be given to enrolled students and families, and then considerations will be made for the public in need of immediate child care.
Family Initiative
- A nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to supporting children with autism and strengthening their families.
- Located at 734 SW 4th St. Cape Coral, FL 33991
- 9 AM – 5PM Monday - Friday
- Phone: 239-910-0712
- Website: https://www.fi-florida.org/
- Additional notes:
- To continue providing services to families with autism in need, Family Initiative is seeking donations of nonperishable food items, cases of water, batteries, or financial contributions. If donors are unable to deliver items, Family Initiative can arrange pick up as well as the distribution of goods to families, if possible.
- Donations will be collected at the Autism Support Center. If donors are unable to deliver items, Family Initiative can make other arrangements to pick up items.
- For more information about donation needs, contact Rachel Fecteau by calling 239-220-1387 or emailing rfecteau@fi-flordia.org.
Guadalupe Center
- Address: Morgridge Family Early Childhood Education Campus (509 Hope Circle in Immokalee), Monaghan Family Early Childhood Education Campus (1170 Harvest Drive in Immokalee) and van Otterloo Family Campus for Learning (3655 Westclox St. in Immokalee)
- Hours: Regular hours
- Phone: 239-657-7711
- Website: GuadalupeCenter.org
- Additional notes: The three Early Childhood Education Program campuses reopen Tuesday. After-school and Tutor Corps programs will resume on Thursday.
Restaurants
Fort Myers Brewing Company
- Temporarily adjusted hours: Tuesday-Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
- Beer will be available onsite and to go, and the brewery is working with local food truck partners to have hot food available onsite, as well as local musicians to provide live music. Food and performance schedules are to be announced. Additionally, Fort Myers Brewing’s beer-it-forward program is open for those who wish to purchase a beer for first responders, health care workers, linemen and women and other emergency relief workers. Guests can purchase beer(s) for these relief workers who can then visit the brewery for a free drink. Fort Myers Brewing can accept credit cards and cash. Food trucks may be cash only.
- Address: 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Suite 28, in Fort Myers
- Phone: 239-313-6576
- Website: fmbrew.com
Shoeless Joe’s Sports Café
- Open for breakfast and dinner with a limited menu.
- Address: 13051 Bell Tower Drive, Fort Myers
- Phone: (239) 437-0650
- Website: https://shoeless-joes.com/
Norman Love Confections:
- Offering breakfast items, pastries and other fresh-baked goods as well as gourmet, artisan chocolates and desserts. Free coffee is being provided at all locations.
- The following locations are open now:
- Fort Myers: 11380 Lindbergh Blvd., 239-990-8650, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Miromar Outlets (Estero): 10801 Corkscrew Road, Suite S-516, 239-672-8787, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The following locations will open on Oct. 4:
- McGregor (Fort Myers): 13261 McGregor Blvd. Suite 105, 239-672-8797, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Whole Foods Fort Myers: 6891 Daniels Parkway, Suite 100, 239-935-6550, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Naples: 3747 Tamiami Trail N., 239-687-7215, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sarasota: 192 North Cattlemen Road, Unit #7, 941-777-5507, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Website: normanloveconfections.com
The Library Pizza and Pub
- Located at 9909 Gulf Coast Main St., Fort Myers, at Gulf Coast Town Center
- Phone: 239-771-8601
- Hours: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, as supplies allow
- Website: thelibrarypizzapub.com
Del Mar Naples
- Located at 494 Fifth Avenue South, Naples
- Hours: Monday – Thursday 4 – 9 p.m.
Friday 4 – 10 p.m.
Saturday 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Phone: 239-350-0134
- Website: https://delmarnaplesrestaurant.com/
- Accepting walk-ins and honoring previously made reservations
Ocean Prime
- Located at 699 5th Avenue South, Naples
- Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 4 - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday: 4 - 10 p.m.
- Phone: (239) 430-0404
- Website: https://www.ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/naples
- Accepting walk-ins and honoring previously made reservations
Maverick Grille
- Located at 4480 Fowler Street, Fort Myers
- Hours: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Saturday
- Phone: (833) 724-7455
- Website: https://maverickgrille.com/
Chicken Salad Chick
- Located at 7925 Dani Dr. Suite 100, Fort Myers
- Hours: Still closed with anticipated opening later this week
- Phone: (239) 970-9515
- Website: https://www.chickensaladchick.com/ft-myers-fl/?utm_source=GMB&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=ftmyers
Professional Services
CRS Technology
- IT services provider offers a full suite of services to business partners across Southwest Florida and beyond.
- Phone: 239-542-8450
- Website: CRSTC.com
Goldstein, Buckley, Cechman, Rice & Purtz, PA
- Legal professionals are available for understanding storm damage claims and processes as well as guidance for accurately documenting storm damage.
- The following locations are open:
- Cape Coral: 461 Del Prado Blvd S., 239-579-4432
- Naples: 2590 Northbrooke Plaza Dr #105, 239-579-4494
- Lehigh Acres: 4802 Lee Blvd., 239-360-1415
- Port Charlotte: 2602 Tamiami Trail, 941-613-5688
- Website: gbclaw.com
Priority Marketing
- A full-service marketing, advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing firm that serves a diverse array of businesses, nonprofits, government agencies and individuals throughout Southwest Florida and the U.S.
- Located at 12140 Carissa Commerce Court, Suite 201 in Fort Myers
- Phone: 239-267-2638
- Website: https://www.prioritymarketing.com/
Other Services
Carroll & Carroll
- Real Estate Appraisers and consultants
- Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Address: 2805 Horseshoe Drive South, Suite 1, Naples, FL 34104
- Phone: 239-775-1147
- Website: https://www.carrollandcarroll.com/
Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s von Arx Wildlife Hospital
- Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for injured animal drop-off or help via phone from expert wildlife rehabilitators
- Note: The Conservancy Nature Center remains closed.
- Address: 1495 Smith Preserve Way, Naples, FL 34102
- Phone: 239-262-2273
- Website: https://conservancy.org/
Charity for Change
- Address: 10681 Airport Pulling Road, Suite 23, Naples
- Phone: 239-592-6787
- Website: Charityforchange.org
- They are open and operational
Comerica – Naples Banking Center
- Address: 3001 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 100, in Naples
- Phone: 239-732-3240
- Website: https://locations.comerica.com/location/naples-office
- Currently closed and anticipates reopening later this week or early next week.
Cypress Plumbing
- Plumbing repair serving Lee County
- Address: 2655 Meadow Lane, Fort Myers
- Operating hours:
- Monday-Friday 8AM-5PM
- Phone: 239-939-1750
- Website: cypressplumbinginc.com
Edison National Bank
- Banking services are available at the following location:
- Cleveland Avenue Office: 13000 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers
- Drive-up window and lobby: Available now during regular scheduled banking hours
- 239-466-1800
- Additionally, banking services are available through Presto! ATM locations at area Publix stores, as well as Edison National Bank’s/Bank of the Islands’ website and mobile app.
- Cleveland Avenue Office: 13000 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers
- Website: edisonnationalbank.com
Elite Jets
- Jet and helicopter charter services
- Address: 125 Aviation Drive S, Naples, FL 34104
- Phone: 239-900-9000
- Open 24 hours
- Website: https://www.elitejets.com/
Guadalupe Resale Shop
- Located at 12980 Tamiami Trail North, Unit 10, Naples, FL 34110
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; closed Sundays
- Phone: 239-594-2696
- Website: GuadalupeCenter.org/resale-shop
- Additional notes: Store offers like-new furniture, home décor, kitchenware, artwork, lamps, linens, DVDs and CDs, books and all types of ladies’ and men’s clothing, including accessories such as jewelry, purses and nearly new shoes.
IMAG
- The IMAG History & Science Center is an extraordinary, unique family-friendly destination in Southwest Florida featuring aquariums and animal exhibits; interactive displays, exhibits, and activities; presentations, and innovative programs all to inspire the imagination
- Closed through 10/7
- Website: https://theimag.org/
- Phone: 239-243-0043
- Address: 200 Cranford Ave. Fort Myers, FL 33916
Integrity Employee Leasing
- Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that offers payroll processions, human resources, bookkeeping, insurance products, and more.
- Address: 128 W. Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL, 33950
- Phone: 941-625-0623
- Hours: 8:30am – 5:30pm
- Website: https://integrityel.com/
Partners in Care
- Provides assistance for incidental expenses related to cancer treatment.
- Address: 2234 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers
- Phone: 239-936-3756
- Website: https://www.yourpartnersincare.org/
- Currently closed with anticipation of opening next week.
Pro-Tec Plumbing & Air
- Offers commercial and residential plumbing and HVAC services in Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties.
- Address: 3900 Arnold Ave. in Naples; 2775 N. Airport Road, Unit 101, in Fort Myers; 5072 Annunciation Circle, Suite 211, in Ave Maria; and 42881 Lake Babcock Drive, Suite 200, in Babcock Ranch
- Phone: 239-261-1000
- Website: PTPflorida.com
OFDC Commercial Interiors
- Sarasota location – 7810 25th Ct E, #104, 941-893-5508
- Hours: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday-Friday
- Fort Myers location will reopen on Oct. 6 – 11866 Metro Parkway, 239-337-1212
- Website: https://ofdc-inc.com/
- Additional notes: Provides office furniture and flooring (including installation) for commercial businesses from Marco Island through Bradenton.
Studio+
- Address: 12271 Towne Lake Dr., Fort Myers
- Studio+ has partnered with The American Institute of Architects (AIA) to collect items for donation at our Studio+ Fort Myers office in Gateway.
- Donations needed: Towels, Clothes, Food, Bleach, Hand Sanitizer, Reusable Ice Packs, Carbon Filters, D-Batteries, Heavy Duty Extension Cords, 25’ or Greater, Heavy Duty Surge Protectors
TwinCutz
- Professional barber shop is providing free hair washes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday at its Coconut Point location.
- The following locations are open and also collecting clothing donations for all ages:
- Coconut Point (Estero): 23050 Via Villagio, Suite 123
- Gulf Coast Town Center (Fort Myers): 9918 Gulf Coast Main St., Unit 140
- Daniels Parkway (Fort Myers): 6900 Daniels Parkway, Unit 18
- Naples: 5038 Airport-Pulling Road
- Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Website: twincutz.com