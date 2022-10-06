© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Statewide death toll from Hurricane Ian now likely 120; Lee reports 49

WGCU
Published October 6, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
Sanibel Island aerial assessment imagery collected on Sept 29 2022.jpg
NOAA interactive imagery map
/
Sanibel Island aerial assessment imagery frmo NOAA, on Sept 29 2022

Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

Based on the MEC report and information from other sources around the state the statewide death toll is likely at least 120.

The official 89 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian and confirmed by the MEC include: Charlotte – 2; Collier – 5; Hardee – 1; Hendry – 4; Hillsborough – 1; Lake – 1; Lee – 49; Manatee – 3; Martin – 1; Monroe – 7; Polk – 2; Putnam – 3; Sarasota – 5; Volusia – 5

In Lee County the sheriff said Wednesday afternoon that 58 have died in the county. The report also lists two people in Charlotte County. The last update from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office was 24.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Hurricane IanWGCU NewsSWFLDeath