Statewide death toll from Hurricane Ian now likely 120; Lee reports 49

Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

Based on the MEC report and information from other sources around the state the statewide death toll is likely at least 120.

The official 89 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian and confirmed by the MEC include: Charlotte – 2; Collier – 5; Hardee – 1; Hendry – 4; Hillsborough – 1; Lake – 1; Lee – 49; Manatee – 3; Martin – 1; Monroe – 7; Polk – 2; Putnam – 3; Sarasota – 5; Volusia – 5

In Lee County the sheriff said Wednesday afternoon that 58 have died in the county. The report also lists two people in Charlotte County. The last update from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office was 24.

