Lee County lifts countywide curfew; municipal hours may remain

The curfew put in place by Lee County in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has been lifted.

The countywide curfew was instituted immediately following the hurricane after reports of looting along U.S. 41 in Fort Myers.

A curfew will remain in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily on Pine Island and Captiva. And individual municipalities may have curfews still in place.

Residents are encouraged to check municipality websites for Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, Estero, Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel for more information.

Residents who see suspicious activity should call 911 if it is an emergency or 239-477-1000 for non-emergencies.

More information is available at www.leegov.com/storm .

