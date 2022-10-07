Mental health first aid training available at David Lawrence Centers

David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health in Naples offers a mental health first aid training program for anyone in the community to learn how to help someone who’s having a mental health crisis. Community Outreach Specialist Jessica Liria described the program.

“Anyone, no matter what their background, just like anyone would take a CPR or first aid class that’s designed to give someone the skills to intervene and save someone’s life until medical professionals get there," she said. "This is the same concept. It’s giving someone some skills and some tools so that we know what to do to observe any non-crisis or crisis situations, provide that help and encouragement. Maybe we’re just the catalyst to be able to link somebody with professional support or help direct them with where to go in that.”

The training is monthly. Go to DavidLawrenceCenters.org/events.

