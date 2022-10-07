© 2022 WGCU News
Points of Distribution across SWFL

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 7, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
thumbnail_Photo 2_Cape Coral.jpg
Julia Cooper
/
Special to WGCU
Florida National Guard member Sierra Hoplight (left) and Sgt. Patrick Jackson (right) pick up packs of water to load into a car that drove through a food and water distribution site in Cape Coral, FL, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM)/POD SITES ACROSS SWFL

More than 12.1 million MREs and 43.5 million bottles of water have been distributed so far. PODs open today include:

Sarasota County

  • 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Hardee County

  • 611 S. 6th Ave., Wauchula

DeSoto County

  • 2200 Northeast Roan Street, Arcadia
  • 4846 SW Shores, Arcadia
  • 1325 E. Oak Street, Arcadia

Highlands County

  • 7205 S. George Blvd., Sebring
LEE COUNTY POD SITES.jpg

Lee County

  • 14400 6 Mile Cypress Park, Fort Myers
  • 4135 MLK Jr Blvd, Fort Myers
  • 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers
  • 10750 Kelly Rd, Fort Myers
  • 55 Homestead Road S, Leigh Acres
  • 1410 Sports Blvd, Cape Coral
  • 9100 Williams Rd, Estero
  • 26878 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs
  • 1800 NW 28th Ave, Cape Coral

Charlotte County

  • 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda
  • 2300 El Jobean, Port Charlotte
  • 3460 N Access Rd, Englewood

Collier County

  • 102 Copeland Ave., Naples
  • 4284 Avalon Dr., Naples
  • 424 New Market Dr, Immokalee
  • 1895 Veteran's Park Dr., Naples

