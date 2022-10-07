Points of Distribution across SWFL

Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM)/POD SITES ACROSS SWFL

More than 12.1 million MREs and 43.5 million bottles of water have been distributed so far. PODs open today include:

Sarasota County

14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Hardee County

611 S. 6th Ave., Wauchula

DeSoto County

2200 Northeast Roan Street, Arcadia



4846 SW Shores, Arcadia



1325 E. Oak Street, Arcadia

Highlands County

7205 S. George Blvd., Sebring

Lee County

14400 6 Mile Cypress Park, Fort Myers



4135 MLK Jr Blvd, Fort Myers



2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers



10750 Kelly Rd, Fort Myers



55 Homestead Road S, Leigh Acres



1410 Sports Blvd, Cape Coral



9100 Williams Rd, Estero



26878 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs



1800 NW 28th Ave, Cape Coral



Charlotte County

10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda



2300 El Jobean, Port Charlotte



3460 N Access Rd, Englewood

Collier County

102 Copeland Ave., Naples



4284 Avalon Dr., Naples



424 New Market Dr, Immokalee



1895 Veteran's Park Dr., Naples



