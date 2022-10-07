Points of Distribution across SWFL
Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM)/POD SITES ACROSS SWFL
More than 12.1 million MREs and 43.5 million bottles of water have been distributed so far. PODs open today include:
Sarasota County
- 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port
Hardee County
- 611 S. 6th Ave., Wauchula
DeSoto County
- 2200 Northeast Roan Street, Arcadia
- 4846 SW Shores, Arcadia
- 1325 E. Oak Street, Arcadia
Highlands County
- 7205 S. George Blvd., Sebring
Lee County
- 14400 6 Mile Cypress Park, Fort Myers
- 4135 MLK Jr Blvd, Fort Myers
- 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers
- 10750 Kelly Rd, Fort Myers
- 55 Homestead Road S, Leigh Acres
- 1410 Sports Blvd, Cape Coral
- 9100 Williams Rd, Estero
- 26878 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs
- 1800 NW 28th Ave, Cape Coral
Charlotte County
- 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda
- 2300 El Jobean, Port Charlotte
- 3460 N Access Rd, Englewood
Collier County
- 102 Copeland Ave., Naples
- 4284 Avalon Dr., Naples
- 424 New Market Dr, Immokalee
- 1895 Veteran's Park Dr., Naples
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.