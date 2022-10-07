Sanibel Library is open digitally

Despite the devastation on Sanibel, the Sanibel Public Library is doing what it can to connect with and serve its patrons. One valuable service is providing items from the library’s collection digitally, through something called an E-shelf. Here’s reference and archives librarian Beth Jarrell:

”This is different from Hurricane Charley in that we do have an E-shelf now that offers e-books and audiobooks to everybody. So that is open 24/7, 365 days a year. So we’re very lucky to offer all that to our patrons and there’s over 10,000 titles in our Libby and Hoopla has something like 400,000 items people can download and listen to and watch.”

Libby and Hoopla are apps by which you can access the library’s collection: Both offer e-books and audiobooks; Hoopla also offers streamable movies and TV shows.

“We recognize that some people might not be comfortable downloading these apps, so if people shoot us a message either on email or on Facebook, we’re happy to help them download things as well. We have done FaceTime consultations before and we will again. They can go to our website sanlib.org/eshelf," Beth Jarrell said.

For now, services are available to Sanibel Library cardholders, though that may expand in the future. The website again is sanlib.org, or email librarian Beth Jarrell at bjarrell@sanlib.org.

