Beginning Sunday, people who have working vehicles on Sanibel Island may operate that vehicle on the island with the following conditions:



Residents may not bring a vehicle on the island at this time.



Residents who operate a vehicle on Sanibel must have their hurricane re-entry pass hanging from the rearview mirror.



Speed limits are 30 mph on most streets and 35 mph on Periwinkle Way and Sanibel Captiva Road, however, Florida law requires motorists to drive in a safe manner to meet the roadway conditions. Please drive slowly as the roadways may be congested with pedestrians, bicyclists, and heavy equipment. Police will be enforcing traffic regulations.



Please note, gasoline stations are not open on the island.

