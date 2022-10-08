© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beginning Sunday, people who have working vehicles on Sanibel Island may operate that vehicle on the island

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 8, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT
Hurricane Ian Florida
Stephen Smith /AP
/
AP
A car is damaged after Hurricane Ian passed through the area, in Sanibel Island, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Residents of Florida’s Gulf Coast barrier islands are returning to assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, despite limited access to some areas. (AP Photo/Stephen Smith)

Beginning Sunday, people who have working vehicles on Sanibel Island may operate that vehicle on the island with the following conditions:

  • Residents may not bring a vehicle on the island at this time.
  • Residents who operate a vehicle on Sanibel must have their hurricane re-entry pass hanging from the rearview mirror.
  • Speed limits are 30 mph on most streets and 35 mph on Periwinkle Way and Sanibel Captiva Road, however, Florida law requires motorists to drive in a safe manner to meet the roadway conditions. Please drive slowly as the roadways may be congested with pedestrians, bicyclists, and heavy equipment. Police will be enforcing traffic regulations.
  • Please note, gasoline stations are not open on the island.  

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
WGCU NewsHurricane IanSanibel Island
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff