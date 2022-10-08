Lee County has updated the Hurricane Ian Damage Assessment Map.

The updated map lists the number of homes and commercial properties affected by Hurricane Ian.

Residential: Destroyed, 4,671; Major, 12,384; Minor, 209; Affected, 13,714; Total, 44,003

Commercial: Destroyed, 275; Major, 1,218; Minor, 2,022; Affected, 2,278; Total, 6,453

Total Estimated Loss: Destroyed, $380,246,563; Major, $2,901,903,697; Minor, $1,389,953,208; Affected, $669,315,003; Total, $5,342,160,806

