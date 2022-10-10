Boil Water Notice lifted for the majority of Lee County Utilities service area

Lee County Utilities has rescinded a precautionary Boil Water Notice for 99% of the Lee County Utilities service area.

Lee County Utilities provides services to more than 97,000 water connections, and less than 1% will remain on a boil water notice.

A Boil Water Notice remains in place for the following areas:

Town & River neighborhood, at McGregor and Cypress Lake Drive

North Trail RV along Old Orange River Blvd.

All of Siesta Isles, which includes Siesta Drive, Cutlass Drive, Deep Passage Lane, and Old Pelican Bay Drive.

In the remainder of the Lee County Utilities service area, bacterial testing has shown the drinking water is safe and residents may now resume the usual use of their water without the need to boil it.

Please remember to report any water main leaks to 239-533-8700.

Lee County Utilities issued a system-wide Boil Water Notice on Sept. 28 due to the impact of Hurricane Ian. Lee County Utilities water pressure is back to its pre-storm normal operating range.

