Barbecue rally and post-Ian help downtown Fort Myers Wednesday

Luminary Hotel & Co. will host a Downtown Community Rally & BBQ Wednesday, Oct. 12, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater, 2101 Edwards Drive, Fort Myers.

Families can enjoy a hot barbecue meal sponsored by Cheney Brothers, Inc.; wiffle ball with the Minnesota Twins; meet and greet with players from the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels; and music provided by iHeart Radio. The public can also engage with several community nonprofit organizations that will be offering information on services, resources and other opportunities for those in need. FEMA representatives will also be on hand to assist with claims and help with additional resources. Cases of drinking water and tarps will be distributed while supplies last.

The Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida will distribute food kits with a mix of shelf-stable dry goods (canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, pasta, rice, etc.) that have approximately 15-20 pounds of food in each kit while supplies last.

In heavy rain, the event will be moved to the Caloosa Sound Convention Center.

Following the rally and barbecue, Luminary will host a “Raise The Roof for Hurricane Ian” night at Beacon Social Drinkery from 4 to 10 p.m., where 100% of sales will go to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida to support people impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The hotel’s partners in this are Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida; iHeart Radio; Cheney Brothers, Inc.; Food Sales East; Coca-Cola Beverages Florida; Minnesota Twins; Fort Myers Mighty Mussels; Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company; Flying Eagle Kombucha.

