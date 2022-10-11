Community outreach clinics offering Tdap and influenza vaccines in Lee County

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is hosting community outreach clinics offering Tdap and Flu vaccines.

The Tdap vaccine is critical to preventing Tetanus, especially for those who may have sustained cuts, scratches, or wounds from cleaning up debris after the hurricane and those whose last booster was 10 or more years ago.

Both Tdap and Flu vaccines will be available at no cost on a first come, first served basis during the following outreach events.

Tuesday, October 11

Pine Manor Community, 5547 10th Avenue, Fort Myers

From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, October 12

All Souls Episcopal Church, 14640 North Cleveland Avenue, North Fort Myers

From 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, October 13

Suncoast Community Center, 2241 Case Lane, North Fort Myers

From 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday, October 14

Café of Life, 26724 Nomad Drive Bonita Springs

From 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Tdap can be administered to individuals 11 years of age and older. Pregnant individuals may receive Tdap during their 27-36th week of pregnancy if they have not already received a dose during the current pregnancy.

Flu vaccine is recommended for anyone aged 6 months to 64 years. Individuals 65 years of age or older should consult with their PCP for a high dose flu shot for optimal protection. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Disaster recovery information is available on the Florida Disaster or on Lee County’s Hurricane Ian Response and Recovery website.

