Free flu and Tdap vaccines offered this week

The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is hosting free clinics offering Tdap and flu vaccines this week.

The Tdap vaccine is critical to preventing tetanus, which is important for those who may have sustained cuts or scratches from cleaning up debris after the hurricane and whose last booster was 10 or more years ago.

Events will be held at these times and places:

Tuesday, October 11, 11 AM – 2 PM

Pine Manor Community, 5547 10th Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33907



Wednesday, October 12, 9 AM – 10:30 AM

All Souls Episcopal Church, 14640 North Cleveland Avenue, North Fort Myers, FL 33903



Thursday, October 13, 10 AM – 1 PM

Suncoast Community Center, 2241 Case Lane, North Fort Myers, FL 33917



Friday, October 14, 9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Café of Life, 26724 Nomad Drive Bonita Springs, FL 34135

People age 11 and older can get Tdap. Pregnant individuals may receive Tdap during their 27-36th week of pregnancy if they have not already received a dose during the current pregnancy.

Flu vaccine is recommended for anyone aged 6 months to 64 years. People 65 and older should consult with their doctor for a high dose flu shot for optimal protection. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and shots are first come, first served.

