Jobs Available in Southwest Florida: Construction, Healthcare, Food

Following the devastation of Hurricane Ian, we know that many have lost so much, including where they worked. With that in mind, there are many businesses who are currently hiring and need employees in varying fields and positions.

Below are local businesses that are hiring to start immediately (in alphabetical order):

The School District of Lee County

The School District of Lee County is hiring for a range of positions, including teachers, paraprofessionals, food service professionals and other support positions. Two hiring events will be held in October:



Oct. 24: Social Lee from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Mission BBQ, 12984 S Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers.

Oct. 27: Hiring event from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. at the Lee County Public Education Center, 2855 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers. In-person and virtual interviews available

Learn more about the events and available positions at www.leeschools.com/careers.

Better Together

Summary - Better Together, a nonprofit dedicated to families and children, is working with local employers to find workers to assist with damage. The nonprofit will host a community job fair on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Community Church. Experience - All levels



Contact- Employers and job seekers can contact Better Together for assistance: bettertogetherus.org/better-jobs/get-help

Job seekers and employers can register for the Oct. 13 job fair at BetterTogetherUS.org/Events/Ian-JobFair

Chicken Salad Chick

Summary - Chicken Salad Chick is a fast-casual restaurant chain and franchise of chicken salad.

Open Positions – team member, cashier, shift lead.

Experience - Entry level



Contact - Apply in the store (once it opens) or online by texting 0EHU TO 31063 or by visiting https://got.work/8c4b3798

Elite DNA Behavioral Health

Summary - Elite DNA Behavioral Health provides comprehensive mental health services for adults, children and families in Florida to help them build happier and healthier lives.

Open Positions -



Cape Coral: Front Desk Receptionist, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Medical Assistant

Fort Myers: Clinical Therapist, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Speech Language Pathologist, Speech Therapist Assistant, Bilingual Care Coordinator (Spanish and English), IT Specialist, Occupational Therapist, Medical Billing Specialist, Behavior Analyst, Medical Coder, Registered Behavioral Technician, Insurance Authorization Specialist, Junior Staff Accountant, Teacher, Targeted Case Manager, BHDV Virtual Therapist, Credentialing Supervisor, HR Payroll Specialist, New Patient Liaison, Director of Guided Pathways, Insurance Verifier

Lehigh Acres: Licensed Social Worker

Naples: Licensed Social Worker, Clinic Manager, Medical Assistant

Port Charlotte: Care Coordinator, TMS Technician, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Contact- Visit www.elitedna.com/careers. Experience- varies by position.

Global Roofing and Contracting

Summary - Global Roofing and Contracting has more than 30 years of expertise in efficient, high-quality residential roof replacements for Florida homeowners and property managers.

Positions - Sales and office positions.

Experience - Varies by position.



Contact - Call 844-611-0745

Healthcare Network

Summary - With providers throughout Collier County, Healthcare Network coordinates care to effectively address every patient’s needs – regardless of job, income or insurance status. As a result, we are making healthcare more accessible to all. Services include women’s care, children’s care, senior care, adult care, dental care, pharmacy, integrated behavioral health and specialty services.

Positions - Creole Call Center Patient Service Representatives, Medical Assistants, Patient Service Representatives, Expanded Functions Dental Assistants, Pharmacy Technicians, Medical providers including physicians and nurse practitioners, and more. Experience- Varies by position. Bilingual candidates are preferred, as the majority of our patients' first language is not English.



Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers

Summary - The Housing Authority of the City of Fort Myers provides attainable housing for families and seniors in the City of Fort Myers.

Open Positions - HCVP Program Coordinator Quality Control, Senior Property Manager, Maintenance Technician Lead, Regional Manager, Property Clerk, Maintenance Mechanic II, Leasing Specialist, additional positions are being added. Experience- Varies by position.



Contact - Visit https://www.hacfm.org/about-hacfm/careers/.



Immokalee Fair House Alliance

Summary - Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance’s mission is to eliminate substandard and overcrowded rental housing for farmworker families and other low-income residents in Immokalee, FL.



Open Position - Development Officer

Experience - Five or more years of development experience in all functional areas of fundraising within the Southwest Florida market

Contact - Please send your resume to ifhafl@immokaleefairhousing.org.

The Library Pizza & Pub (Gulf Coast Town Center) and Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Pizza, Estero (Coconut Point)

Summary - Casual, quick service pizza restaurants welcome hospitality professionals for all positions with a heightened need for kitchen staff and cooks.

Open Positions - Hiring for all front of house and back of house positions including servers, hostesses, bartenders, cooks and management. Experience - Varies by position. Apply- Visit location for application and ask for Allison

Contact:



The Library: 9909 Gulf Coast Main St, Fort Myers, FL 33913 239-771-8601

Tony Sacco’s: 8001 Plaza del Lago Dr, Estero, FL 33928 239-948-6697

Lloyd Roofing

Summary - Lloyd Roofing is an experienced and reliable roofing company, providing repairs, replacements and installations to commercial and residential properties across Southwest Florida.

Open Positions - Sales, production manager, laborers. Experience- Varies by position



Contact - Visit www.lloydroofingservices.com/careers

Norman Love Confections

Summary - Norman Love Confections is currently hiring for multiple positions including full-time supervisors, part-time retail associates, bakery cooks, pastry production and dishwashers.

Open Positions - Supervisors, retail associates, bakery cooks, pastry production and dishwashers.

Experience – Varies by position



Contact - Apply online at https://www.normanloveconfections.com/careers.html.



Raymond Building Supply

Summary- Raymond Building Supply provides a wide range of building materials, including lumber, trusses, garage doors, windows, residentials doors, commercial doors, cabinets, appliances and custom millwork, to residential and commercial customers. The company is hosting open interviews at its North Fort Myers location (7751 Bayshore Road) on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon.Experience- Varies by position



Open Positions - All available positions can be found at https://www.rbsc.net/company/careers/

Contact - Apply online at https://www.rbsc.net/company/careers/

Volunteers of America

Summary - Senior living communities Gulf Coast Village, located in Cape Coral, and The Preserve, located in Fort Myers, both have open positions for healthcare workers and support staff. Experience- Varying levels of experience accepted



Multiple positions open at The Preserve and Gulf Coast Village. Job listings are available at both locations visit: https://voa.jobs.net/jobs?keywords=&location=33912

Contact - Hiring point of contact for Preserve Jobs: Tamika Thomas- HR Assistant TThomas@voa.org

239-264-4366

Windward Construction

Summary - Custom home builder. Open Positions- fieldsman, superintendents, and project managers. Experience- Some experience required



Contact- Anyone interested, please text Jennifer Pentico 239-989-2099



