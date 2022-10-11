Where to find emergency pet supplies and how to become a pet foster parent in Lee County

Local groups like the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers have handed out pet supplies and thousands of pounds of pet food across Lee County in response to Hurricane Ian.

Brian Wierima, Community Relations Coordinator with Gulf Coast Humane Society, says the nonprofit strives to keep pet families together and can help if a resident is displaced and needs to stay in shelter.

“Even crates help if they have to go into a shelter because some shelters are pet-friendly," said Wierima. "So, what we prefer people to do is be able to keep their family member so they don’t have to do an owner surrender or anything like that.”

The Humane Society is donating crates and other supplies for families needing to reside in a local shelter.

The Humane Society also donates pet food and supplies to food pantries, including Suncoast Community Center, Lehigh Acres Community Center, Pina Manor Community Center, and the RCMA Immokalee Community Academy.

Those looking to help families in need can choose to foster a pet as families work to recover from hurricane damages can visit LeeLostPets.com or contact Lee County Animal Services.

For those on Pine Island, Cape Coral Pet Vet will host free urgent care clinics for pets in a first come, first served basis every Wednesday throughout October at Aiden Pines Country Club in Bokeelia from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and at First Baptist Church on St. James City from 1:00 p.m to 3:30 p.m.

