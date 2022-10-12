Lee County Elections begins in-person vote-by-mail ballot pick up

The Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office is now providing in-person Vote-by-Mail pick-up services at the main office and Lee County Elections Center South Fort Myers Branch Office. Registered Lee County voters can request and pick up their ballot Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at either location.

Main Office – Vote-by-Mail Department

Melvin Morgan Constitutional Complex

2480 Thompson St, 3rd Floor

Fort Myers, 33901

Lee County Elections Center

South Fort Myers Branch Office

13180 S Cleveland Ave,

Fort Myers, 33907

A Florida driver's license, Florida ID card number, or the last four digits of the voter's Social Security Number will need to be presented. Only one returned ballot per voter will be accepted.

Voters can drop off their ballot at a Secure Ballot Intake Station available at all offices of the Lee County Supervisor of Elections.

Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle says, “We understand that people are dealing with a lot during this time, and want to make voting as accessible as possible for all Lee County voters.”

The mission of the Lee County Supervisor of Elections is to deliver superior election services to the voters of Lee County.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.