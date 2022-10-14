© 2022 WGCU News
Tolls will resume on most Florida highways this weekend

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 14, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will present a proposal to the Florida Legislature that would expand a program to offer discounts to commuters who use SunPass and other toll transponders.

Motorists on most Florida highways will once again pay tolls.

Toll authorities, including the Florida Department of Transportation, announced in a news release that the tolls will resume Saturday starting at 6 a.m.

The tolls were suspended prior to Hurricane Ian making landfall more than two weeks ago to prepare for evacuations and emergency response.

Highways across the greater Tampa Bay region:

  • Suncoast Parkway
  • Veterans Expressway
  • Selmon Expressway
  • I-4 Connector
  • I-4 Express
  • Polk Parkway


The tolls will remain suspended on these highways to "provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to the hardest impacted region of Florida," according to the release:

  • Sunshine Skyway
  • Pinellas Bayway
  • Alligator Alley


Tolls will be also reinstated on these highways:

  • Beachline Expressway
  • Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249
  • Seminole Expressway
  • Southern Connector Extension
  • Wekiva Parkway
  • Western Beltway
  • Apopka Expressway
  • Central Florida Greeneway
  • Goldenrod Extension
  • Osceola Parkway
  • Poinciana Parkway
  • SR453
  • Western Beltway

Roads across Southwest and Central Florida — including Hardee, Highlands and DeSoto counties — remain closed after they were damaged during the hurricane.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
