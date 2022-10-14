Tolls will resume on most Florida highways this weekend

Motorists on most Florida highways will once again pay tolls.

Toll authorities, including the Florida Department of Transportation, announced in a news release that the tolls will resume Saturday starting at 6 a.m.

The tolls were suspended prior to Hurricane Ian making landfall more than two weeks ago to prepare for evacuations and emergency response.

Highways across the greater Tampa Bay region:

Suncoast Parkway

Veterans Expressway

Selmon Expressway

I-4 Connector

I-4 Express

Polk Parkway



The tolls will remain suspended on these highways to "provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to the hardest impacted region of Florida," according to the release:

Sunshine Skyway

Pinellas Bayway

Alligator Alley



Tolls will be also reinstated on these highways:

Beachline Expressway

Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249

Seminole Expressway

Southern Connector Extension

Wekiva Parkway

Western Beltway

Apopka Expressway

Central Florida Greeneway

Goldenrod Extension

Osceola Parkway

Poinciana Parkway

SR453

Western Beltway

Roads across Southwest and Central Florida — including Hardee, Highlands and DeSoto counties — remain closed after they were damaged during the hurricane.

