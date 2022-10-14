Tolls will resume on most Florida highways this weekend
Motorists on most Florida highways will once again pay tolls.
Toll authorities, including the Florida Department of Transportation, announced in a news release that the tolls will resume Saturday starting at 6 a.m.
The tolls were suspended prior to Hurricane Ian making landfall more than two weeks ago to prepare for evacuations and emergency response.
Highways across the greater Tampa Bay region:
- Suncoast Parkway
- Veterans Expressway
- Selmon Expressway
- I-4 Connector
- I-4 Express
- Polk Parkway
The tolls will remain suspended on these highways to "provide crucial support and hurricane recovery assistance to the hardest impacted region of Florida," according to the release:
- Sunshine Skyway
- Pinellas Bayway
- Alligator Alley
Tolls will be also reinstated on these highways:
- Beachline Expressway
- Florida’s Turnpike Mainline, north of Milepost 249
- Seminole Expressway
- Southern Connector Extension
- Wekiva Parkway
- Western Beltway
- Apopka Expressway
- Central Florida Greeneway
- Goldenrod Extension
- Osceola Parkway
- Poinciana Parkway
- SR453
- Western Beltway
Roads across Southwest and Central Florida — including Hardee, Highlands and DeSoto counties — remain closed after they were damaged during the hurricane.
Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.