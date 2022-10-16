Lee County Solid Waste to resume recycling pickup this week

Lee County Solid Waste’s haulers will resume collecting of recycling beginning the week of Monday, Oct. 17. Residents should put out their recycling bins on their scheduled collection day.

Recycling service was suspended following Hurricane Ian’s landfall.

Residents of the incorporated City of Fort Myers and City of Cape Coral should check their municipal websites for their recycling information.

Regular trash tips:

Disaster debris is collected separately from household garbage and recycling by a specialized contractor.

More information is available at a newly created landing page, www.leegov.com/hurricane/storm/debris, which includes a link to Lee County’s real-time hurricane debris removal statistics, status update and map.

Residents can help expedite cleanup in their neighborhoods by being aware of the following:

Storm debris:



Create separate piles for vegetative debris, construction debris and appliances.

Do not bag or put storm debris in containers.

The contractor uses large claw trucks, so keep piles away from obstacles such as mailboxes, utility meters or overhead power lines.



Household garbage:

Garbage collection resumed the week of Oct. 10.

Regular yard waste collection does not yet have a start date.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.