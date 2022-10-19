© 2022 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nestlé recalls its stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough

By Ashley Ahn
Published October 19, 2022 at 1:08 PM EDT
Nestlé is recalling its Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling after some consumers found white plastic pieces in the products.
Nestlé USA
Nestlé is recalling its Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling after some consumers found white plastic pieces in the products.

Nestlé is recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling products after some consumers found white plastic pieces in them.

The voluntary recall is for Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products produced between June and September 2022 and distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, and no other products have been recalled, according to Nestlé, the world's largest food company.

This is the second recall of one of the company's ready-to-bake refrigerated cookie dough products in three years. Nestlé recalled over 20 of its ready-to-bake products in 2019 due to the potential presence of rubber pieces.

Nestlé advises consumers who purchased Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products to return the product for a replacement or refund.

Nestlé said in a news release that it's working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on the recall "and will cooperate with them fully. The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
National News
Ashley Ahn
Ashley Ahn is an intern for the Digital News and Graphics desks. She previously covered the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for CNN's health and medical unit and the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers for CNN's Atlanta News Bureau. She also wrote pieces for USA TODAY and served as the Executive Editor of her college's student newspaper, The Daily Pennsylvanian. Recently graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, Ahn is pursuing a master's degree in computer science at Columbia University.