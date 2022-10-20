Jane Schiff honored as Nonprofit Board Leader of the Year

Jane Schiff, chairperson of the board of directors for The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, was named Nonprofit Board Leader of the Year at the Community Foundation’s ENPY Awards Oct. 18.

“Throughout her life, Jane has been involved in local and national Jewish communities as a donor, participant and volunteer wherever she has lived,” said Jeffrey Feld, CEO and executive director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples. “Since joining our Federation, Jane has excelled as a board leader by engaging different groups to work together for the community and provide activities and services that people want to be a part of, creating a sense of belonging.”

Jane Schiff

Schiff has served as the volunteer chairperson of the Federation for six years, helping to lead the planning and construction of the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center, expected to open later this year. The 20,000-square-foot center will be the centerpiece of contemporary Jewish life for about 10,000 area Jews in Greater Naples, enhancing the Jewish Community’s sense of pride and identity for generations to come. The center will support educational, social, leisure, recreational and philanthropic programs of the Federation, serving young families to seniors.

The center’s development started in 2017 with a needs assessment through Brandeis University. Site location, design and permitting took several years, with construction beginning in late 2021 and completion expected in late 2022. Through the entire process, Jane was involved in all major decisions, and while she is not involved in the day-to-day process of the center’s construction, she is onsite two to three times a week.

In addition to securing lead gifts and other funding for the $10.5 million center with a $4.5 million endowment, during Schiff’s tenure, the Federation has increased its annual campaign to meet the needs of Jewish people and the community, with more than 200 donors added each year for the past three years. Schiff has also served as a volunteer on the campaign cabinet, helping to shepherd and thank donors.

The Community Foundation received a record number of nominations for the annual ENPY Awards, which for six years have been recognizing nonprofits and nonprofit leaders throughout Southwest Florida. A panel of impartial, non-local judges selected three finalists in 12 categories from the nominees.

The Community Foundation was founded in Cape Coral and represents 5,214 nonprofits with a combined workforce of 37,619 employees that generate $4.15 billion in annual revenue. The Foundation is creating Generous People, a television program that will broadcast across Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades and Hendry counties will feature nonprofit leaders and experts.

