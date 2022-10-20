Lee Health Foundation announces 2022 board of trustees members

Lee Health Foundation has announced its 2022 board of trustees with returning trustee Joseph R. Catti serving as chairperson.

Trustees help guide philanthropic initiatives for Lee Health Foundation. Since 1995, the Foundation, its supporters and trustees have made it possible for Lee Health to serve a growing community with comprehensive medical services close to home.

“We are so grateful for the guidance and support of leaders throughout Southwest Florida in Lee Health’s mission to empower healthier lives through care and compassion,” said Chris Simoneau, Lee Health’s chief development, marketing and communications officer. “Lee Health Foundation trustees advocate and raise funds for advanced technologies, world-class care, and programs that wouldn’t exist without philanthropy but that are necessary for Lee Health to expand and enhance care throughout our seven-county region.”

Catti, chairman and chief executive officer of FineMark National Bank and Trust and FineMark Holding, Inc., has received the Lee County Philanthropist of the Year award in the area of fundraising, the Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen of the Year award for Lee and Collier Counties, was selected as one of Gulfshore Life Magazine’s Men and Women of the Year in 2010 and was inducted into Junior Achievement’s 2015 Business Hall of Fame for Lee County.

Returning to their roles are Dr. James W. Orr, Jr. as vice chairperson and Dominic Cameratta as treasurer. Returning trustee Jenny Gezella will serve as secretary.

Newly elected trustees are Bill Cronin of Cape Coral, Jennifer “JJ” McCurry of Naples, Gary Price of Naples, Ian Schmoyer of Bonita Springs and Debbie Toler of Bonita Springs.

Ex-officio trustees are Dr. Larry Antonucci, Donna Clarke, Gary Gold, Jim Eberz, Sue Lester and Armando Llechu. The board’s emeriti committee includes Amanda Cross, Dorothy Fitzgerald, Joe Gammons, Frank Haskell, Chairperson Elaine Hawkins, and Garrett Reasoner.

For additional information about the role of philanthropy at Lee Health or to donate, visit LeeHealthFoundation.org or call 239-343-6950.

Lee Health Foundation raises philanthropic dollars on behalf of Lee Health including Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. The Foundation provides financial support for many service areas including the Lee Health Regional Cancer Center, Lee Health Coconut Point, The Rehabilitation Hospital, Shipley Cardiothoracic Center, Community Health Clinics and Golisano Children’s Hospital Specialty Clinics in both Charlotte and Naples.

