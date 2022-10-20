© 2022 WGCU News
Nearly half of deaths reported from Ian so far in Lee County

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 20, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT
APTOPIX Tropical Weather
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
/
AP
Human remains canine detection handler Nyssa Meyerdirk, with Texas Task Force 1 urban search and rescue, works with her dog Artimys at a site where dogs had previously indicated the possibility of human remains, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian, on Estero Island in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. After removing layers from the debris pile, the dogs no longer indicated interest and the search was called off at that location.( AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Lee County has incurred nearly half of the deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian.

The Ian-caused deaths were in the Florida District Medical Examiners report to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. The FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

There are now 112 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below.

Charlotte – 7
Collier – 7
DeSoto – 1
Hardee – 4
Hendry – 2
Hillsborough – 2
Lake – 1
Lee – 55
Manatee – 3
Martin – 1
Monroe – 7
Orange – 2
Osceola – 3
Polk – 2
Putnam – 3
Sarasota –7
Volusia – 5

