Nearly half of deaths reported from Ian so far in Lee County
Lee County has incurred nearly half of the deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian.
The Ian-caused deaths were in the Florida District Medical Examiners report to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. The FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.
There are now 112 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below.
Charlotte – 7
Collier – 7
DeSoto – 1
Hardee – 4
Hendry – 2
Hillsborough – 2
Lake – 1
Lee – 55
Manatee – 3
Martin – 1
Monroe – 7
Orange – 2
Osceola – 3
Polk – 2
Putnam – 3
Sarasota –7
Volusia – 5
