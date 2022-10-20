Nearly half of deaths reported from Ian so far in Lee County

Lee County has incurred nearly half of the deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian.

The Ian-caused deaths were in the Florida District Medical Examiners report to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. The FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission.

There are now 112 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below.

Charlotte – 7

Collier – 7

DeSoto – 1

Hardee – 4

Hendry – 2

Hillsborough – 2

Lake – 1

Lee – 55

Manatee – 3

Martin – 1

Monroe – 7

Orange – 2

Osceola – 3

Polk – 2

Putnam – 3

Sarasota –7

Volusia – 5

