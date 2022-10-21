Bed tax deadline extended by Florida Department of Revenue

The Florida Department of Revenue has extended the deadline for hotels and businesses to remit any bed taxes collected in Lee County. After Hurricane Ian, the agency issued an emergency order to extend September and October due dates to November 23, 2022.

The 5% bed tax, also known as tourist development tax, applies to hotel stays and all rentals of six months or less. The monies help fund destination marketing, local sports facilities, and maintenance of 50 miles of beach and shoreline.

“This order gives a much-needed reprieve for businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Kevin Karnes, Lee County Clerk of the Court & Comptroller. “They now have extra time to send in any bed taxes they’ve collected from visitors, which is critical to funding our economy.”

The funds, which are collected and distributed by the Clerk, also go toward funding local non-profit organizations at more than 40 local attractions.

Tourism is a key driver of Lee County’s economy, funding 20 percent of jobs locally. Over the past year, Lee County brought in nearly $65 million in bed taxes, a new record and an increase over 26 percent from the previous year. That number is expected to significantly drop due to the devastating damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

For more information about tourist development tax, visit www.leeclerk.org/tdt.