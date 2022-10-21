Early SWFL voting schedule for the 2022 General Election
Early voting for the 2022 General Election can begin as early as Monday, October 24 in the State of Florida, and early voting dates, times and locations will vary depending on where voters are registered.
Charlotte County:
October 24-November 7, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily
- Englewood Annex – 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224
- Historic Courthouse – 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950
- Jarrett Ford of Charlotte County – 3156 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
- Murdock Cir Admin Bldg – 18500 Murdock Circle B-106, Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Collier County:
October 27-November 5, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamami Trail, Naples, Naples, FL 34112
- Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City, FL 34139
- Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116
- Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120
- Immokalee Community Park – 321 N First Street, Immokalee, FL 34142
- Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109
- Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145
- Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8th Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102
- North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109
- South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, FL 34113
- Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104
Hendry County:
- October 24-November 5, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Clewiston Elections Office – 1100 S Olympia Street, Clewiston, FL 33440
- LaBelle Elections Office – 25 E Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle, FL 33935
Lee County:
Early Voting Extended through Election Day
October 24-November 7, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
Election Day: November 8, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Cape Coral-Lee County Library – 921 SW 39th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914
- East County Regional Library – 881 Gunnery Road N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
- Estero Recreation Center – 9200 Corkscrew Palms Boulevard, Estero, FL 33928
- Fort Myers Regional Library – Voting room address: 1651 Lee Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901/Library address: 2450 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
- Lee County Elections Bonita Springs Branch Office – 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
- Lee County Elections Cape Coral Branch Office – 1039 SE 9th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33990
- Lee County Elections Center – 13180 S Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33907
- North Fort Myers Recreation Center – 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
- Northwest Regional Library – 519 Chiquita Boulevard N, Cape Coral, FL 33993
- Schandler Park-Suarez Hall – 419 Royal Palm Park Road, Fort Myers, FL 33905
- Veterans Park Recreation Center – 55 Homestead Road S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936
- Wa-ke Hatchee Park Recreation Center – 16760 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33908
Early voting sites will be open daily including on the weekends. Voters can also drop off their Vote-by-Mail ballot at a Secure Ballot Intake Station located at early voting sites during the early voting period in their county.
In order to participate in this election, residents must have registered to vote in Florida by October 11, 2022.
For additional information about changes to early voting sites and Election Day polling locations in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, please contact your local Supervisor of Elections office:
Charlotte County – (941) 833-5400
www.SOECharlotteCountyFL.gov
Collier County – (239) 252-VOTE (8683)
Hendry County – (863) 675-5232
Lee County – (239) LEE-VOTE (533-8683)
