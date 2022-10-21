Early SWFL voting schedule for the 2022 General Election

Early voting for the 2022 General Election can begin as early as Monday, October 24 in the State of Florida, and early voting dates, times and locations will vary depending on where voters are registered.

Charlotte County:

October 24-November 7, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Englewood Annex – 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224



Historic Courthouse – 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950



Jarrett Ford of Charlotte County – 3156 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952



Murdock Cir Admin Bldg – 18500 Murdock Circle B-106, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Collier County :

October 27-November 5, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamami Trail, Naples, Naples, FL 34112



Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City, FL 34139



Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116



Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120



Immokalee Community Park – 321 N First Street, Immokalee, FL 34142



Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109



Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145



Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8 th Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102



Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102 North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109



South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, FL 34113



Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104



Hendry County :

October 24-November 5, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily



Clewiston Elections Office – 1100 S Olympia Street, Clewiston, FL 33440



LaBelle Elections Office – 25 E Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle, FL 33935

Lee County :

Early Voting Extended through Election Day

October 24-November 7, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

Election Day: November 8, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Cape Coral-Lee County Library – 921 SW 39 th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914



Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33914 East County Regional Library – 881 Gunnery Road N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971



Estero Recreation Center – 9200 Corkscrew Palms Boulevard, Estero, FL 33928



Fort Myers Regional Library – Voting room address: 1651 Lee Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901/Library address: 2450 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901



Lee County Elections Bonita Springs Branch Office – 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs, FL 34134



Lee County Elections Cape Coral Branch Office – 1039 SE 9 th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33990



Avenue, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Lee County Elections Center – 13180 S Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33907



North Fort Myers Recreation Center – 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903



Northwest Regional Library – 519 Chiquita Boulevard N, Cape Coral, FL 33993



Schandler Park-Suarez Hall – 419 Royal Palm Park Road, Fort Myers, FL 33905



Veterans Park Recreation Center – 55 Homestead Road S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33936



Wa-ke Hatchee Park Recreation Center – 16760 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33908

Early voting sites will be open daily including on the weekends. Voters can also drop off their Vote-by-Mail ballot at a Secure Ballot Intake Station located at early voting sites during the early voting period in their county.

In order to participate in this election, residents must have registered to vote in Florida by October 11, 2022.

For additional information about changes to early voting sites and Election Day polling locations in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, please contact your local Supervisor of Elections office:

Charlotte County – (941) 833-5400

www.SOECharlotteCountyFL.gov

Collier County – (239) 252-VOTE (8683)

www.CollierVotes.gov

Hendry County – (863) 675-5232

www.HendryElections.gov

Lee County – (239) LEE-VOTE (533-8683)

www.Lee.vote

