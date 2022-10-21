Meals brought by air set to help feed Sanibel Island residents

A Florida company is helping deliver meals to Sanibel Island residents … from the air.

While the temporary bridge to Sanibel has just opened, residents’ access to the bridge is still very limited, and traffic delays are expected to be heavy.

To help ensure island residents can access meals, A Florida company, Zing Drones of St. Petersburg, is partnering with Skyway drone service and A2Z Drone Delivery to deliver free meals to Sanibel via drone. The meals are being provided by the World Central Kitchen.

Zach Heath, with A2Z, said the drones will carry multiple individual meals created by World Central Kitchens from a site on Pine Island and across the water to Sanibel.

"At a pre-arranged site they will lower the meals via a tether," Heath said.

The meal deliver project is a new mission for Zing, Heath said, which began it's corporate life in 2018.

Health said all the companies involved are focused on successfully completing the meal-delivery mission.

He said Zing, which is a long-time partner and customer of A2Z, came to them with the meals idea: "we just jumped at the humanitarian mission. None of the companies involved are looking for self-promotion."

The on-demand deliveries will be available starting Saturday, October 22nd through Monday, October 24th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The drop-off point on the island is at the Dixie Beach Blvd Beach Parking Lot (the intersection between Dixie Beach Blvd and San Carlos Bay Drive).

Residents can call Zing Drones at (619) 324-9337 to reserve a meal and confirm a pick-up time.

