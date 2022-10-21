Sanibel issues revised guidelines for power restoration

All structures on Sanibel prior to being repowered by LCEC, are required to follow the below steps before the city can notify LCEC that power may be restored to an address:

All commercial, multi-family, and single-family homes with an electrical service greater than 600 amps require a licensed Florida engineer to provide an inspection and approval of the existing electrical equipment.



If undamaged, please provide the approved for power engineer report to the city at the following email addresses.

If damaged, a licensed electrical contractor must make the required repairs and then have an engineer reinspect and provide the approved for power engineer report to the city at the following email addresses.

Once the approved for power report is received, the city will notify LCEC power may be restored.

All commercial, multi-family, and single-family homes with an electrical service less than 600 amps require an electrical contractor is required to provide an inspection and approval of the existing electrical equipment.

If undamaged, please provide the contractors approved for power report to the city at the following email addresses.

If damaged a licensed electrical contractor must make the required repairs and then contact the city at the following email addresses to schedule an inspection.

Once the inspection passes, the city will notify LCEC power may be restored.

To read the full guidance please click here.

LCEC has provided information to help customers understand what LCEC is responsible for and what the customer is responsible for. Please click here for more details.

Please click here to access the Hurricane Ian Release of Power Engineer Affidavit Engineers

Please click here to access the Hurricane Ian Release of Power Contractor Affidavit Contractors

To submit the Post Hurricane Ian Electrical Safety Inspection form, please upload and email to IanPowerAffidavit@mysanibel.com.

Questions may be directed to Holly Vetter by email to IanElectric@mysanibel.com.