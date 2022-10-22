SBA to open mobile business recovery center on Pine Island Monday; will operate five days

The U.S. Small Business Administration will open a mobile business recovery ecnter at Phillips Park, on Pine Island, at 10 a.m. Monday, to help Floridians applying for SBA disaster loan assistance for losses due to Hurricane Ian that began Sept. 23.

The Center will remain open until Oct. 29 at 7 p.m., when it will close permanently.

“Our Business Recovery Centers are one of the most powerful resources at SBA’s disposal to support business owners in the midst of a disaster,” said Francisco Sanchez, Jr., Associate Administrator, Office of Disaster Assistance. “Business owners can meet in-person with our specialists to apply for SBA disaster loans and get information on the full breadth of our programs designed to help them navigate their recovery.”

SBA’s disaster declaration includes Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Saint Johns, Sarasota, Seminole and Volusia counties in Florida, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs): Alachua, Bradford, Broward, Clay, Duval, Hernando, Indian River, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Saint Lucie and Sumter in Florida.

SBA Customer Service Representatives will be available as indicated above to answer questions about the disaster loan program and assist business owners in completing their applications. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the SBA has established protocols to help protect the health and safety of the public. All visitors to the BRCs are encouraged to wear a face mask.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17644.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Nov. 28, 2022. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 29, 2023.

SBA Business Recovery Center sites

Collier County

The Naples Players, 701 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102; Hours: Monday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday – Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lee County

The Hub at SWFL, Inc., 25071 Chamber of Commerce Drive, Bonita Springs, FL 34135, Hours: Monday – Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kiwanis Club of Cape Coral, 360 Santa Barbara Blvd. S., Cape Coral, FL 33991, Hours: Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Phillips Park, 5675 Sesame Drive, Bokeelia, FL 33922,k Opening: Monday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, Oct. 25 – 29, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Closes Permanently: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Sarasota County

United Way of South Sarasota, 4242 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293, Hours: Monday – Wednesday, Oct. 24 – 26, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, Closes Permanently: Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

