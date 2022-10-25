Lee County to restart bridge tolls Nov. 1; state resumed Tuesday 

Lee County will resume normal toll operations on two of its three bridges beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The state resumed normal toll collections earlier today, Oct. 25.

Tolls have been suspended since shortly before Hurricane Ian’s landfall Sept. 28. The county announced the suspension in tandem with the state’s announcement of tolls being suspended at state toll plazas.

Beginning Nov. 1, only the Cape Coral Bridge and the Midpoint Bridge will resume toll collections. No tolls will be collected on the Sanibel Causeway until further notice.

Check www.leegov.com or follow @Lee County Government on Facebook, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc. LeeWay customers can also visit www.leegov.com/tolls.

