Tampa nonprofit gives nearly $1M for Hurricane Ian relief in Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties

A Tampa-based nonprofit organization is providing nearly $1 million in grants and donations to assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties.

Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay announced the nearly $1 million offering in the form of a $500,000 check and more than $300,000 more raised by the Florida group and its Rebuilding Together National office at a news conference on Fort Myers Beach Thursday.

Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, one of 130 Rebuilding Together affiliates across the nation that provides free critical home repair and affordable housing, said the funds will directly help residents in some of the most heavily damaged areas that have been declared a disaster by FEMA.

“Many organizations are mobilizing now but few are likely to be there long-term to meet the needs of Floridians on fixed incomes,” said Caroline Blakely, president and CEO of Rebuilding Together. “We are committed to work in the months and years to come, as we have following previous natural disasters, to help underserved communities rebuild.”

Rebuilding Together is currently assisting with housing repair needs in Lee, Sarasota, and Charlotte counties.

“Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay, along with Rebuilding Together’s national office and other Florida affiliates, will be repairing houses impacted by Hurricane Ian and rebuilding communities so residents can return safely to their homes,” said Jose Garcia, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay.

Requests for Rebuilding Together’s help have also been received from Manatee County, Orange and Osceola Counties in Central Florida and some rural areas of Hillsborough County.

Repairs being aided by Rebuilding Together include but are not limited to: Roof repairs and replacement; HVAC repairs and replacement; Plumbing and electrical repairs; Drywall and insulation replacement; Carpentry; General property clean-up.