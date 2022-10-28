Vote411.org answers all your questions about candidates, amendments & Election Day

Ballots for the upcoming election can have dozens of races to weigh in on. From the U.S. Senate to local health system board districts, Supreme Court and District Court seat retention, amendments and more, it’s a lot to remember.

Vote411.org can help.

The nonpartisan website generates a personalized voter guide after entering in an address to see everything on a specific ballot.

Laura Hansen Renyolds, head of the League of Women Voters Collier County Vote 411 subcommittee, says that each election cycle, the league reaches out to every candidate on the ballot to help inform voters.

“We try to give a candidate in a political race, the equivalent of what a job interview would be like," said Hansen Renyolds.

"For each race, it'll show you who the candidates are and then you can click to compare them to each other. And you see their answers on a fixed set of questions, but how each candidate responded to it.”

Vote411.org summarizes candidate job descriptions, term limits and salary information. Hansen Renyolds says the League of Women Voters does not support or oppose any candidates for office.

“The league doesn't supply any answers to anyone," said Hansen Renyolds. "It’s just an opportunity for candidates to speak directly to voters in their own words.”

After reviewing the entire ballot and making selections, users can print their voter guide to take with them on Election Day or use to fill out early voting or vote-by-mail ballots.

Another important aspect of VOTE411.org is the polling place locator. Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, numerous Election Day polling sites are unavailable. Simply type in an address to find the assigned voting precinct location.

If you are looking to vote early, Collier and Hendry County registered voters have until November 5 and Charlotte and Lee County voters have until November 7. Visit your county’s Supervisor of Elections Office for early voting locations.

More on VOTE411.org

Launched by the League of Women Voters Education Fund (LWVEF) in October of 2006, VOTE411.org provides nonpartisan information to the public with both general and state-specific information on the following aspects of the election process:



Absentee ballot information

Ballot measure information (where applicable)

Early voting options (where applicable)

Election dates

Factual data on candidates in various federal, state and local races

General information on such topics as how to watch debates with a critical eye

ID requirements

Polling place locations

Registration deadlines

Voter qualifications

Voter registration forms

Voting machines

