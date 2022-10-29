Weather activity in the tropics is alive and well in late October

A big area of low pressure over the Eastern Caribbean Sea has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression this weekend or early next week.

After that, conditions are unfavorable for hurricane formation ... and most tropical models keep the system out of the Gulf of Mexico.

So it's very likely this disturbance will not ever be affecting the U.S.

Jeff George , Florida Public Radio Emergency Network's Chief Meteorologist, says the other tropical wave off the East Coast is also of no immediate concern for us, but pay attention because hurricane season still has a little ways to go.

