Weather activity in the tropics is alive and well in late October

WGCU | By Jeff George/FPREN chief meteorologist
Published October 29, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT
FPREN GEORGE.JPG
NHC
/
Special to WGCU
Current weather systems in the tropics

A big area of low pressure over the Eastern Caribbean Sea has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression this weekend or early next week.

After that, conditions are unfavorable for hurricane formation ... and most tropical models keep the system out of the Gulf of Mexico.

So it's very likely this disturbance will not ever be affecting the U.S.

Jeff George , Florida Public Radio Emergency Network's Chief Meteorologist, says the other tropical wave off the East Coast is also of no immediate concern for us, but pay attention because hurricane season still has a little ways to go.

CLICK HERE: More about Hurricane Hunters:

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN), a collective of 13 public radio stations (including WGCU) that reach 99% of Florida’s population, that remain on-air during times of crisis to broadcast real-time updates from the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Jeff George/FPREN chief meteorologist
