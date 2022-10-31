© 2022 WGCU News
Need gas? Get it before the Florida sales tax holiday expires on Tuesday

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published October 31, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
Carl Lisciandrello
/
WUSF Public Media

If you need to fill up your gas tank, you'll probably want to do that on Monday.

That's because the Florida gas price holiday, which went into effect on Oct. 1, expires at midnight.

That means starting Nov. 1, drivers will see a 25-cent increase at the pump.

According to a news release from AAA, gas prices across the state dropped 22 cents days after sales tax holiday was implemented, falling from $3.39 to $3.17 a gallon.

Those savings were off-set when OPEC announced it was cutting oil production, bringing gas prices to where they were before the tax holiday went into effect.

"While Halloween is traditionally a time for filling bags with candy, drivers may also want to fill their gas tank to take advantage of current prices at the pump," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in the release.

Gas prices averaged $3.33 a gallon across the state in October, around 6 cents less than they were at the end of September.

Florida gas prices declined 7 cents last week, according to AAA.
As of Monday, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.28 across the state, and $3.27 across the greater Tampa Bay region.
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
