NCH collaborates with renowned orthopedics center; new facility to be built at North Naples Hospital

Construction will begin after the holidays on a new state-of-the-art facility offering outpatient and inpatient services at NCH's North Naples Campus as part of a collaboration between NCH Healthcare System and New York's Hospital for Special Surgery.

The collaboration was announced Friday by NCH and HSS.

HSS has been ranked first in orthopedics worldwide by Newsweek, and nationwide – for 13 consecutive years – by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1863, HSS is renowned as the world’s largest academic medical center specializing in musculoskeletal health. Thousands of Florida residents are among patients from more than 100 countries and all 50 states who have travelled to New York City for treatment at the HSS main campus.

HSS performs over 35,000 orthopedic surgical procedures annually and has been recognized as a top-ranked hospital for both orthopedics and rheumatology for 31 consecutive years. HSS maintains the lowest complication and readmission rates for orthopedics in the nation, and among the lowest infection rates.

The agreement calls for the construction of a state-of-the-art facility offering outpatient and inpatient services, including a jointly owned and operated ambulatory surgery center, and imaging and rehabilitation services, all under the guidance of HSS to provide residents with musculoskeletal care closer to home.

The new facility will be on the campus of the NCH North Naples Hospital with construction scheduled to start on the two-year project after the holidays.

Currently, HSS partners in Florida with only one other facility, in West Palm Beach. Plans call for the center in Naples to be larger than the existing site on the east coast.

“The NCH Healthcare System is in a period of transformational change to become an Advanced Community Healthcare System,” said Paul Hiltz, President & CEO, NCH Healthcare System. “We are excited to embark on this collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery, which not only helps us meet that goal, but more importantly, will allow more of our neighbors in need of any kind of orthopedic care to get it here at NCH, close to home.”

As part of the arrangement, HSS will bring expert orthopedic surgeons to NCH to perform a wide range of orthopedic procedures that include methods already practiced in Naples as well as those previously only available elsewhere.

“HSS has a responsibility and opportunity to make the world’s highest quality musculoskeletal care more accessible to more people,” said HSS President and Chief Executive Louis A. Shapiro. “This requires strategic collaboration with like-minded organizations in vibrant communities, and we are delighted to have found those in the NCH Healthcare System and Naples.”

“The NCH Healthcare System strives to ensure our community has access to world-class treatment, and this collaboration represents a huge step forward, not just with this mission but in advancing the field of orthopedic medicine as a whole,” said Jay Baker, Board Trustee at NCH Healthcare System who has played a considerable role in bringing HSS to Naples. “This is an exciting opportunity to expand our reach and combine forces with another giant in the healthcare sector to deliver outstanding services to our patients.”

