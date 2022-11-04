With only 12 polling places, Lee County Elections urges voters to cast ballots before Nov. 8

According to Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle:

“Election Day is happening now.” Tommy Doyle, Lee County Supervisor of Elections

Doyle explains that damages caused by Hurricane Ian are affecting the availability of poll workers and finding trucks to deliver voting equipment to 97 locations has been near impossible.

As a result, voters in Lee can vote at any of the 12 available voting sites during Early Voting or on Election Day, regardless of their assigned precinct. Doyle said it’s strongly advised to vote before November 8.

“If you wait until Election Day, you will be standing in line," said Doyle.

Lee voters can check polling location wait times at Lee.vote.

To view a map of ALL Early Voting Locations, click here.

Polling locations will be using touchscreen marking devices and not tabulators, but Doyle says a bubble-in ballot is available upon request.

If you’re planning to turn in a vote-by-mail ballot, it can be dropped off at any early voting site until Monday, November 7 at 6 P.M.

On Election Day, vote-by-mail ballots can only be dropped off in-person at any office of the Lee County Supervisor of Elections from 8:30 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Doyle notes that Fort Myers Beach, an area that saw devastating damages from Ian, has seen a low voter turnout. As of Friday afternoon, only 660 Fort Myers Beach votes have been reported according to the Lee Elections website.

