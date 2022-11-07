Precautionary boil water order rescinded for Sanibel, Captiva

A precautionary boil water order affecting Sanibel and Captiva islands has been rescinded.

The notice, put into place September 27 after Hurricane Ian, was rescinded following the thorough flushing of the distribution system and a satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey showing that the water is safe to drink.

Until further notice, water services within the Caloosa Shores Association remains under a boil water notice due to low pressure delivery to that area.

Anyone with questions can call the Island Water Association, (239) 472-1502.

