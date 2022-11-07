SWFL state legislative contests; county commission, and other local races and issues

A number of Southwest Florida state legislative seats are up for contest in the Nov. 8 general election. Several candidates have run unopposed:

SW FLORIDA SENATE RACES

Florida Senate District 26 (portions of Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, Okeechobee and Polk counties and northern end of Lee County)

Republican: Steve Byers

Democrat: Lori Berman

Florida Senate District 27 (Majority of Lee County)

Republican: Ben Albritton

Democrat: Christopher Proia

Florida Senate District 28 (Parts of Lee, Hendry and Collier counties)

Republican: Kathleen Passidomo (unopposed). Passidomo is poised to become the next Florida Senate President.



SW FLORIDA HOUSE RACES

Florida House District 106: (Part of Bonita Springs, Pine Ridge, Naples Manor, Marco Island, Everglades City and Chokoloskee

Republican: Fabian Basabe

Democrat: Jordan Leonard

Florida House 105: (Part of Collier County east and sections of Miami-Dade west to The Hammocks)

Republican: Vincent Parlatore

Democrat: Marie Woodson

Florida House District 80: (Parts of Charlotte, Lee, Glades, Collier and Hendry counties.)

Republican: Adam Botana (had Florida House District 76 seat, shifted due to redistricting

Democrat: Mitchel Schlayer

Florida House District 79: (Most of North Fort Myers, Buckingham, and Lehigh Acres.)

Republican Mike Giallombardo is unopposed

Florida House District 78: (Most of Fort Myers and south Fort Myers)

Republican: Jenna Persons-Mulicka (incumbent)

Democrat: Howard Sapp

Florida House District 77 : (Alva, Buckingham, Lehigh Acres, San Carols Par, Three Oaks, and other portions of unincorporated Lee County including the Southwest Florida International Airport)

Republican: Tiffany Esposito

Democrat: Eric Engelhart

Florida House District 76 : (Boca Grande, Pine Island, Sanibel, Fort Myers Beach, Harlem Heights, San Carlos Park, Estero, Bonita Springs)

Current District 79 representative Spencer Roach is unopposed for District 76 seat.

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Collier County:

District Two

Chris Hall, Republican

Bebe Kanter, Democrat

District Four: No general election race as Republican Daniel Kowal won his primary and faces no other challengers. Write in candidate Bill Oppenheimer withdrew after the primary. His candidacy closed the primary ensuring only Republican voters in this district were able to weigh in on this race.

Lee County Commission Races:

District 5 (special election for 2-year term replacing the late Frank Mann):

Mike Greenwell, Republican

Mathew “Matt” Wood, Democrat

Angela R. Chenaille, Write-in

District 4:

Brian Hamman, Republican, incumbent

Jim Sheets, Write-in

District 2:

Cecil Pendergrass, Republican, incumbent

Karen Watson, Write-in

Fort Myers Mayor:

Kevin Anderson, Republican, incumbent

David Ruffin

Fort Myers City Council:

Ward 1:

Martin Byrd Jr.

Teresa Watkins Brown (incumbent)

Ward 3:

Chantel Rhodes

Terolyn Watson: incumbent

Ward 5:

Fred Burson, incumbent, no opponent, declared elected

Cape Coral (city elections are nonpartisan):

Mayor:

John Gunter

Tom Shadrach

City Council Races:

District One:

Carol Rae Culliton

Bill Steinke

District Four:

Patty L. Cummings

Jennifer Nelson, incumbent

Cape Coral Charter Amendment on Vacancies

What is it? This is an amendment to the City Charter regarding filling City Council vacancies.

What does it do? In the event that a special election is required to fill a Council vacancy, if there are three or more qualified candidates, a special primary election will be required. The special primary election would need to occur 90 days after and before 120 days from the vacancy date. It also requires a special general election to be held within 45 days following certification of the special primary election results.

Cape Coral Charter Amendment City Records

What is it? The referendum removes the requirement of printed copies being maintained in libraries and public offices and will allow accessibility by electronic means.

What does it do? It proposes allowing the City Clerk to authenticate and maintain ordinances and resolutions in codified form, making them accessible to the public quickly once they are adopted.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.