SWFL state legislative contests; county commission, and other local races and issues
A number of Southwest Florida state legislative seats are up for contest in the Nov. 8 general election. Several candidates have run unopposed:
SW FLORIDA SENATE RACES
Florida Senate District 26 (portions of Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Highlands, Okeechobee and Polk counties and northern end of Lee County)
Republican: Steve Byers
Democrat: Lori Berman
Florida Senate District 27 (Majority of Lee County)
Republican: Ben Albritton
Democrat: Christopher Proia
Florida Senate District 28 (Parts of Lee, Hendry and Collier counties)
Republican: Kathleen Passidomo (unopposed). Passidomo is poised to become the next Florida Senate President.
SW FLORIDA HOUSE RACES
Florida House District 106: (Part of Bonita Springs, Pine Ridge, Naples Manor, Marco Island, Everglades City and Chokoloskee
Republican: Fabian Basabe
Democrat: Jordan Leonard
Florida House 105: (Part of Collier County east and sections of Miami-Dade west to The Hammocks)
Republican: Vincent Parlatore
Democrat: Marie Woodson
Florida House District 80: (Parts of Charlotte, Lee, Glades, Collier and Hendry counties.)
Republican: Adam Botana (had Florida House District 76 seat, shifted due to redistricting
Democrat: Mitchel Schlayer
Florida House District 79: (Most of North Fort Myers, Buckingham, and Lehigh Acres.)
Republican Mike Giallombardo is unopposed
Florida House District 78: (Most of Fort Myers and south Fort Myers)
Republican: Jenna Persons-Mulicka (incumbent)
Democrat: Howard Sapp
Florida House District 77: (Alva, Buckingham, Lehigh Acres, San Carols Par, Three Oaks, and other portions of unincorporated Lee County including the Southwest Florida International Airport)
Republican: Tiffany Esposito
Democrat: Eric Engelhart
Florida House District 76: (Boca Grande, Pine Island, Sanibel, Fort Myers Beach, Harlem Heights, San Carlos Park, Estero, Bonita Springs)
Current District 79 representative Spencer Roach is unopposed for District 76 seat.
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
Collier County:
District Two
Chris Hall, Republican
Bebe Kanter, Democrat
District Four: No general election race as Republican Daniel Kowal won his primary and faces no other challengers. Write in candidate Bill Oppenheimer withdrew after the primary. His candidacy closed the primary ensuring only Republican voters in this district were able to weigh in on this race.
Lee County Commission Races:
District 5 (special election for 2-year term replacing the late Frank Mann):
Mike Greenwell, Republican
Mathew “Matt” Wood, Democrat
Angela R. Chenaille, Write-in
District 4:
Brian Hamman, Republican, incumbent
Jim Sheets, Write-in
District 2:
Cecil Pendergrass, Republican, incumbent
Karen Watson, Write-in
Fort Myers Mayor:
Kevin Anderson, Republican, incumbent
David Ruffin
Fort Myers City Council:
Ward 1:
Martin Byrd Jr.
Teresa Watkins Brown (incumbent)
Ward 3:
Chantel Rhodes
Terolyn Watson: incumbent
Ward 5:
Fred Burson, incumbent, no opponent, declared elected
Cape Coral (city elections are nonpartisan):
Mayor:
John Gunter
Tom Shadrach
City Council Races:
District One:
Carol Rae Culliton
Bill Steinke
District Four:
Patty L. Cummings
Jennifer Nelson, incumbent
Cape Coral Charter Amendment on Vacancies
What is it? This is an amendment to the City Charter regarding filling City Council vacancies.
What does it do? In the event that a special election is required to fill a Council vacancy, if there are three or more qualified candidates, a special primary election will be required. The special primary election would need to occur 90 days after and before 120 days from the vacancy date. It also requires a special general election to be held within 45 days following certification of the special primary election results.
Cape Coral Charter Amendment City Records
What is it? The referendum removes the requirement of printed copies being maintained in libraries and public offices and will allow accessibility by electronic means.
What does it do? It proposes allowing the City Clerk to authenticate and maintain ordinances and resolutions in codified form, making them accessible to the public quickly once they are adopted.
