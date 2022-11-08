PHOTOS: Election Day 2022 in Sarasota and Charlotte Counties

There were little wait times for voters in Sarasota and Charlotte Counties Tuesday morning as voters cast ballots in local, statewide and Federal races. The 2022 midterm elections have been disrupted in parts of Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian damaged many polling places and counties like Lee scrambled to hold the election.

Voting in Sarasota Tuesday morning went smoothly at Twin Lakes Park. A slow trickle of voters could be seen walking in and quickly casting their vote.

Andrea Melendez / Voting in Sarasota Tuesday morning went smoothly at Twin Lakes Park.

Punta Gorda residents worked around storm debris to vote Tuesday morning at Congregational United Church of Christ. No long lines after 10 am created a quick trip to the polls. A few voting sites in Charlotte County were moved to different locations because of storm damage.

Andrea Melendez / Punta Gorda residents worked around storm debris to vote Tuesday morning at Congregational United Church of Christ.

Noon at Babcock Ranch, found voters waiting in a short line to cast their vote at the gym at the high school.

Andrea Melendez / Voters waiting in a short line to cast their vote at the Babcock High School gym.

