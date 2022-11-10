Free traps offered in Collier County to combat mosquitoes aided by rain-making hurricanes
In the wake of optimal mosquito breeding conditions left by rainy Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, Collier County will distribute free mosquito traps to residents starting on Monday.
The Collier Mosquito Control District received the residential traps as a donation from Gainesville company Inzecto and is working with community partners to distribute them to the public.
“The generous donation of these traps couldn’t come at a better time, and we’re grateful our community partners are assisting to get them into the hands of our residents,” said Collier Mosquito Control District Executive Director Patrick Linn. “We typically see an increase in mosquito populations about 7 to 10 days after a heavy rain, so placing them around homes and businesses in the coming week will help provide protection and relief after this latest storm.”
The Inzecto traps – developed by University of Florida researchers – are low maintenance and only require the addition of water.
How is the trap used?
- Add water to the plastic container.
- Set the trap in the shade next to a home or business, or under trees/shrubs.
- Keep trap upright, making sure there is always water inside, and do not empty the contents.
How does it work?
- It will attract female mosquitoes looking for a place to deposit their eggs.
- A micro-dose of insecticide inside the trap will kill the mosquito and her eggs.
- The insecticide is embedded on the inside walls which means it’s contact-free from children and animals.
- Beneficial insects such as bees are not attracted to the trap.
- After three months, the plastic container can be placed in recycling.
Residents can obtain the free mosquito traps at the following locations beginning Monday and are encouraged to call in advance to check availability.
- City of Naples Fire Rescue
- Station 1: 835 8th Ave.
- Station 2: 977 26th Ave. North
- Naples, 34102 South (239) 213-4900
- University of Florida /IFAS Extension
- 14700 Immokalee Rd.
- Naples, 34120 South (239) 252-4800
- Florida Department of Health – Collier County
- 419 North First Street
- Immokalee, 34142 (239) 252-7300
- Florida Department of Health – Collier County
- 3339 Tamiami Trail East, Bldg. H
- Naples, 34112 (239) 252-8200
- North Collier Regional Park
- 15000 Livingston Road
- Naples, 34109 (239) 252-4000
- Mackle Park
- 1361 Andalusia Terrace
- Marco Island, 34145 (239) 642-0575
- Golden Gate Community Center
- 4701 Golden Gate Parkway
- Naples, 34116 (239) 252-4180
- Margood Harbor Park
- 321 Pear Tree Ave.
- Goodland, 34140 (239) 252-4000
- Naples Pride Center
- 2248 Airport Road S.
- Naples, 34104 (239) 304-9407
- Fire Station 90
- 175 Capri Blvd.
- Isles of Capri, 34113 (239) 394-8770
- City Hall
- 102 Copeland Ave. North
- Everglades City, 34139 (239) 695-2511
- North Collier Fire
- 1885 Veterans Park Drive
- Naples, 34109 (239) 597-3222
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.