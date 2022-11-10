Free traps offered in Collier County to combat mosquitoes aided by rain-making hurricanes

In the wake of optimal mosquito breeding conditions left by rainy Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole, Collier County will distribute free mosquito traps to residents starting on Monday.

The Collier Mosquito Control District received the residential traps as a donation from Gainesville company Inzecto and is working with community partners to distribute them to the public.

“The generous donation of these traps couldn’t come at a better time, and we’re grateful our community partners are assisting to get them into the hands of our residents,” said Collier Mosquito Control District Executive Director Patrick Linn. “We typically see an increase in mosquito populations about 7 to 10 days after a heavy rain, so placing them around homes and businesses in the coming week will help provide protection and relief after this latest storm.”

The Inzecto traps – developed by University of Florida researchers – are low maintenance and only require the addition of water.

How is the trap used?



Add water to the plastic container.

Set the trap in the shade next to a home or business, or under trees/shrubs.

Keep trap upright, making sure there is always water inside, and do not empty the contents.

How does it work?

It will attract female mosquitoes looking for a place to deposit their eggs.

A micro-dose of insecticide inside the trap will kill the mosquito and her eggs.

The insecticide is embedded on the inside walls which means it’s contact-free from children and animals.

Beneficial insects such as bees are not attracted to the trap.

After three months, the plastic container can be placed in recycling.

Residents can obtain the free mosquito traps at the following locations beginning Monday and are encouraged to call in advance to check availability.

City of Naples Fire Rescue

Station 1: 835 8th Ave.

Station 2: 977 26th Ave. North

Naples, 34102 South (239) 213-4900



University of Florida /IFAS Extension

14700 Immokalee Rd.

Naples, 34120 South (239) 252-4800



Florida Department of Health – Collier County

419 North First Street

Immokalee, 34142 (239) 252-7300



Florida Department of Health – Collier County

3339 Tamiami Trail East, Bldg. H

Naples, 34112 (239) 252-8200



North Collier Regional Park

15000 Livingston Road

Naples, 34109 (239) 252-4000



Mackle Park

1361 Andalusia Terrace

Marco Island, 34145 (239) 642-0575



Golden Gate Community Center

4701 Golden Gate Parkway

Naples, 34116 (239) 252-4180



Margood Harbor Park

321 Pear Tree Ave.

Goodland, 34140 (239) 252-4000



Naples Pride Center

2248 Airport Road S.

Naples, 34104 (239) 304-9407



Fire Station 90

175 Capri Blvd.

Isles of Capri, 34113 (239) 394-8770



City Hall

102 Copeland Ave. North

Everglades City, 34139 (239) 695-2511



North Collier Fire

1885 Veterans Park Drive

Naples, 34109 (239) 597-3222

