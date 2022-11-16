Boil water alert issued for section of Sanibel Island

The Island Water Association on Sanibel issued a ‘Precautionary Boil Water Notice’ Wednesday after a large diameter water main on Periwinkle Way sustained major damage during a bridge repair project near Limpet Drive.

The damage resulted in a loss of water pressure in service territory extending from Tarpon Bay Road east to Lighthouse Beach.

As a precaution, the city advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative bottled water may be used.

This ‘Precautionary Boil Water Notice’ will remain in effect until the necessary system repairs are completed and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

