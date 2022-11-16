© 2022 WGCU News
Lee County Property Appraiser announces addition of post-Ian aerial photography to leepa.org

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 16, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST
Some of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian when it passed through Fort Myers Beach, Fla. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
Some of the damage caused by Hurricane Ian when it passed through Fort Myers Beach, Fla. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area.

The Lee County Property Appraiser has added aerial photography to the Property Appraiser’s website (www.leepa.org) for access by taxpayers, appraisers, contractors and other interested parties.

The aerial photography was taken in the days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Sept. 28 and will help the Property Appraiser’s Office identify properties impacted by the storm.

County Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell encouraged taxpayers who were impacted by Hurricane Ian to visit the website to provide staff with their contact information and describe their damage. There is a link on the website where residents can describe the damage and also submit photos and other information about the property.

The Property Appraiser’s Office will use residents’ contact information to keep them informed about any changes that could provide tax relief.

Questions can be directed to 239-533-6100 or hurricaneupdate@leepa.org

For additional information about Hurricane Ian and for county updates, visit https://www.leegov.com/storm.

