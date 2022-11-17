Supreme Court affirms conviction, sentence of Mark Sievers; guilty in 2015 murder of wife Teresa

Mark Sievers, found guilty in the 2015 bludgeoning murder of his wife, Dr. Teresa Sievers, has had that conviction reaffirmed by the Supreme Court of Florida .

Sievers' first degree murder conviction, corresponding death sentence, and conspiracy to commit murder conviction, were affirmed in the court's 38-page order on the case Thursday morning, following an appeal by the defendant.

File photo / WGCU Mark Sievers

Sievers was found guilty in 2019

Sievers plotted to have his wife murdered by recruiting his longtime friend, Curtis Wayne Wright Jr., who agreed to commit the murder with the promise by Sievers of some insurance money from the intended target’s death.

Teresa Sievers was murdered on June 28, 2015, in the couple's Bonita Springs home. She was found bludgeoned to death by hammer.

Wright and co-defendant Jimmy Ray Rodgers, had separate trials.

Wright took a 25-year plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Mark and Rodgers.

Rodgers, who initially faced a first-degree murder charge and the possibility of the death penalty, was instead found guilty of second-degree murder and is serving a llfe sentence.

