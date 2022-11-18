Three more disaster recovery centers open in Lee County

FEMA and the State of Florida are opening three more Disaster Recovery Centers in Lee County to assist Hurricane Ian survivors.

Centers will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Estero Council Chambers, 9401 Corkscrew Palms Circle, in Estero, at the Beach Baptist Church, 130 Connecticut St., in Fort Myers Beach, and at Pine Island Phillips Community Park, 5675 Sesame Dr., in Bokeelia.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator or floridadisaster.org, or you can text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362.

The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

