SBA Florida Business Recovery Centers closed Sundays and Thanksgiving, Nov. 24-26

The U.S. Small Business Administration has discontinued Sunday hours at its Florida Business Recovery Centers.

In addition, all Florida BRCs will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday from Thursday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 26 and will resume normal operations on Monday, Nov. 28.

The SBA opened its Business Recovery Centers to assist business owners with applying for SBA disaster loans for Hurricane Ian. SBA is operating the following Business Recovery Centers in Florida:

Collier County

The Naples Players, 701 5th Avenue South, Naples, 34102. Hours: Monday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hillsborough County

Chloe Coney Urban Enterprise Center, 1907 E. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, 33610 Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lee County

The Hub at SWFL, Inc. 25071 Chamber of Commerce Drive, Bonita Springs, 34135 Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kiwanis Club of Cape Coral, 360 Santa Barbara Blvd. S. Cape Coral, 33991 Hours: Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed: Friday and Saturday

Sarasota County

Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. South, Venice, 34285. Hours: Monday - Saturday

Seminole County

Sanford Information Center, 230 E. First St. Sanford, 32771. Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

INFO: Three more FEMA center open in Lee County

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17644.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA mobile app. If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362. Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Nov. 28, 2022. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 29, 2023.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.