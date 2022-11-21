Lee County launches new Hurricane Ian Debris website

Lee County has launched a new Hurricane Ian Debris website to better provide information to residents with features such as a one-stop location with tips, data, timelines, photos, videos and other important information about Hurricane Ian debris collection efforts.

On the site, www.leegov.com/debris, residents can learn how types of debris are classified and how they should be separated at the curb accordingly. Residents can track Lee County’s progress in collecting debris from unincorporated areas and see how they can haul their own debris to one of four sites if they choose.

The website explains the process for getting debris collected from private or gated communities or from commercial property. Learn how the county’s partners are assisting with waterway and marine cleanup.

Website visitors can also connect with the Together, Lee Can campaign to share inspiring stories and photos about how residents and businesses owners have worked together and joined with the Lee Board of County Commissioners in the effort to rebuild and restore the whole community.

The website is formatted similarly to other successful Lee County websites that are useful tools for residents, such as Our Water Story and the Resident Information Tool. There is also the well-loved Explore Lee tool and the Capital Improvement Project tool. Visit www.leegov.com/tools to learn more.

To receive updates from Lee County Government, sign up for the newsletter here: www.leegov.com/resources/newsletters.