Bonita Springs plans first Lee County food truck park

Rooftop at Riverside is a planned food truck park in downtown Bonita Springs, just across the street from Riverside Park. Developers also plan to build a two-story bar there with a view of the park.

The project is collecting applications from potential food truck vendors through Thanksgiving. Rafael Feliciano is Marketing Director. He says they are looking for food truck operators with experience.

“It’s also very important what your menu is, because we don’t want to have a conflict, having the same type of food,” Feliciano said. “We want to make sure there is a nice diversity in what’s being offered.”

Seven spaces are available and Feliciano has received more than forty applications so far. The application fee is $50. For more information and to apply, go to EatDrinkParadise.com.

They’ll announce their choices, Feliciano said, the first week of December and hope to open summer 2023.

